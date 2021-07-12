Fluoroscopy Equipment Market to reach $6.50 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in prevalence of diseases such as pain management and trauma and other conditions and advantages of FPDs over other image intensifiers drive the growth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fluoroscopy Devices and C-Arm) and Application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Gastrointestinal, Urology, General Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fluoroscopy equipment market generated $4.07 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $6.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11567

Drivers, restrains, and opportunities-

Surge in prevalence of diseases such as pain management and trauma, gastrointestinal disorders, urological disorders, and other conditions and advantages of FPDs over other image intensifiers fuel the growth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market. On the other hand, exposure to radiation and adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems hinder the market growth. However, rise in demand for data integrated imaging systems is expected to offer an array of opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Patients in hospitals and clinics for non-Covid conditions has been extremely reduced to limit the contact with people and avoid cross-contamination.

Many diagnostic procedures through fluoroscopic equipment have been suspended and the spaces have been made to available for Covid-infected patients and necessary equipment. Also, limited availability of hospital staff is another factor for suspension of procedures.

Nevertheless, the diagnostic procedures needing fluoroscopic equipment have been conducted only in severe conditions or extreme cases.

The fluoroscopy devices segment held the highest market share-

Based on product, the fluoroscopy devices segment held the largest market share, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant status throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is also projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to increased preference of the fluoroscopic devices for the diagnostic purposes.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11567

The cardiovascular segment to lead the trail throughout the forecast period-

Based on application, the cardiovascular segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases. On the other hand, the orthopedic segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. The surge in incidences of orthopedic conditions worldwide is the major factor that drives the growth of the segment.

North America region to hold the highest revenue share-

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020, with around two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2028. This is due to surge in incidences of chronic diseases such as orthopedic conditions, cardiovascular diseases and other applications in 2020. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases in Asia-pacific region.

Leading market players-

ADANI Systems Inc.

Canon Medical Systems

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Hitachi Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Smart Hospitals Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Cell Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Neurology Devices market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Disposable Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Gloves market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Spirometer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Fertility Test Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg