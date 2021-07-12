Surgical Navigation System Market worth $ 1,353.28 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.35% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The rising adoption of minimally invasive surgery procedures, the increasing incidence of orthopedic and neurological disorders, and the high prevalence of ENT disorders are all driving the growth of the Surgical Navigation System Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Surgical Navigation System Market" By Application (Neurosurgery Navigation Systems, Orthopedic Navigation Systems, Spinal Navigation Systems), By Technology (Optical, Electromagnetic (EM), Hybrid), By Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Physician Practices & Ambulatory Settings), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Surgical Navigation System Market was valued at USD 827.55 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,353.28 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=40111

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surgical Navigation System Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Surgical Navigation System Market Overview

The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is a major factor accountable for increasing the adoption of these devices over the forecast period. Minimally invasive procedures have fewer incision wounds, resulting in a faster healing period, a shorter hospital stay, and improved patient comfort.

Furthermore, because hospital stays are shorter, these operations are economically feasible. Minimally invasive surgeries result in less blood loss than traditional open surgeries. Technological developments in these methods, as well as the introduction of new technologies, are projected to propel the market even further.

In 2017, the global population of people aged 60 and more surpassed 962 million, more than double the figure of 382 million in 1980. The number of elderly people is forecast to more than double again by 2050, reaching approximately 2.1 billion. The increase in the rise of the population aged 60 years and above is expected in the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Key Developments in Surgical Navigation System Market

In 2020, In July 2018 , Medtronic of Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Medtronic plc launched the StealthStation S8 and the StealthStation surgical navigation systems for neurosurgery, spinal, and ENT surgical procedures

, Medtronic of Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Medtronic plc launched the StealthStation S8 and the StealthStation surgical navigation systems for neurosurgery, spinal, and ENT surgical procedures In March 2021 , Brainlab, a digital medical technology company acquired Mint Medical GmbH, a Heidelberg-based company that develops and provides image reading and reporting software for clinical routine and research. The acquisition aims to improve the structured diagnosis, analysis, and treatment through precise visualization.

The major players in the market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Brainlab AG (Germany), Scopis GmbH (Germany), Fiagon AG (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Amplitude Surgical (France), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Surgical Navigation System Market On the basis of Application Reach, Technology, Patient Care Setting, and Geography.

Surgical Navigation System Market by Application

Neurosurgery Navigation Systems



Orthopedic Navigation Systems



Spinal Navigation Systems



Dental Navigation Systems



ENT Navigation Systems

Surgical Navigation System Market by Technology

Optical



Electromagnetic (EM)



Hybrid

Surgical Navigation System Market by Patient Care Setting

Hospitals



Physician Practices & Ambulatory Settings

Surgical Navigation System Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market by Application (ENT, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, and Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Surgical Lasers Market Size By Type (Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, Argon Lasers, Diode Lasers), By Procedure-Type (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Percutaneous Surgery), By Application (Cardiology, Dental, Dermatology), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size By Application (Surgical Wound Treatment, Traumatic Wound Treatment, Ulcer Treatment), By Product (Medical Bandages, Medical Tapes), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Clinics), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Cardiac Output Monitoring Equipment Market by Type (Invasive, Minimally Invasive, Non-Invasive), by Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 9 healthcare virtual assistants improving communications across world

Visualize Surgical Navigation System Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg