Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - Here To Serve Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc. (the "Company"), has been issued 200 million shares of common stock of IDGlobal Corp., a pink sheet OTC Markets company trading under the symbol IDGC.

The Company has agreed to provide market compliance and investor relations services to IDGC for a one-year period. To expand the breadth of services rendered to IDGC, the Company has hired a subcontractor to provide complementary services.

According to Paul Riss, CEO of the Company, "IDGC is not operating alone. We are introducing IDGC to accredited investors that seek to make open market purchases. We also plan to help IDGC with contract negotiations, mergers and financial reporting compliance. We are especially excited about IDGC's subsidiary, Noveda, which is a green play we believe will have success under the Biden administration's initiatives to protect the environment."

"We are pleased to see large increases in IDGC's daily trading volume, since we began our engagement," continued Mr. Riss. "I believe in the product and have spoken with several customers, who tell me that their daily operation is dependent on the Noveda energy monitoring and reporting system. We are eager to see what other businesses IDGC can develop in the near term."

Based on the closing price of IDGC on Friday July 9, 2021, the market value of all the shares of IDGC common stock held by the company is $2,970,000.

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets and accepts shares of common stock as a fee for its corporate advisory, SEC compliance, consulting, and marketing services. Run by an experienced team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, the Company formed two wholly owned subsidiaries, ICF Industries Inc. and Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ICF provides the advisory services to other companies and Fortune is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired mining projects known as the Gowan and Beck-Ottaway properties located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Timmins mining camp lies at the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, platinum-group metals, and industrial minerals such as talc. Fortune believes its projects have substantial gold and nickel potential.

