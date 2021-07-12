Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - Bonavista Energy Corporation ("Bonavista") is pleased to announce the appointment of K. Earl Reynolds as President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 15, 2021.

Mr. Reynolds has over 37 years of E&P energy experience and more than 25 years of senior management experience within the oil and gas industry, most recently as CEO at Chaparral Energy.

"We believe that Earl will be a visionary and impactful leader for Bonavista," said Gene Davis, Chairman of the Board of Bonavista. "Earl is a highly accomplished executive with a proven track record of success within the US and international E&P industry."

"I am very excited to be joining the Bonavista team," said Earl Reynolds. "Bonavista is well positioned for future success with a strong balance sheet, proven operational excellence, and a talented team of employees."

Bonavista Energy Corporation is a private oil and natural gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

