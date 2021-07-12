According to report, "Sinequa makes search strategic"

Intelligent search provider Sinequa announced today that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021. Cognitive search employs AI technologies, such as natural language processing and machine learning to ingest, understand, organize, and retrieve digital content from multiple data sources. Knowledge discovery solutions have become a critical tool for application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals.

To view a complimentary of the report, please click here: https://www.sinequa.com/assets/analysis/forrester-2021/

This Forrester Wave 2021 report is one of the industry's most thorough analyses of the cognitive search market. It evaluates each provider against 26 criteria, including Data, Intelligence, Development, End User, Scope, Operations, and Architecture, across three categories -Current Offering, Strategy ,and Market Presence. In its evaluation, Forrester identified the 13 most significant cognitive search providers Amazon Web Services, Coveo, Elastic, Google, Grazitti Interactive, IBM, IntraFind, Lucidworks, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Mindbreeze, Sinequa, and Squirro and researched, analyzed, and scored them. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals select the right option for their needs.

The report describes Sinequa's solution: "Sinequa's cognitive search solution is comprehensive and customizable for the world's most challenging and most valuable use cases. Sinequa's customers use search strategically to augment human intelligence to support professionals in life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, intelligence agencies, and other industries."

"We are delighted that Forrester has recognized us as a leader. Our intelligent search platform provides customers with the ability to leverage all their content whether structured or not for insights to make their business truly information-driven. Enterprise customers use our platform to drive innovation, productivity, and strategic decision-making that not only promotes growth, but helps to develop a sustainable competitive advantage," said Alexandre Bilger, President and CEO at Sinequa.

According to the report, "[Sinequa's] sweet spot is for enterprises that have complex, high-value use cases. Sinequa also supports the most human languages among all evaluated vendors, so it is also particularly well suited for global enterprises and organizations."

