Studdy Buddy: Calling All EdTech Investors: Study Buddy Education Wants To Build Relationships And Raise Capital To Accumulate Over 750 Million Student And Teacher Subscriptions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / The global educational technology company, Study Buddy Education, seeks to raise funds and further the development of its next-generation products. Study Buddy is a company we've discussed several times over the last few years. Study Buddy Education focuses on PreK-8th Grade And 9th Grade through Masters, Bachelors, and Doctorate degrees offering different learning services for each grade and career level.

The company is based in San Francisco, California, and seeks to service the top 100 international countries with the largest education markets and have them as Study Buddy customers. Study Buddy is picking the most at risk schools with a wider range of problems that include high dropouts rates, failing state and end of course exams , low graduation rates and low college acceptance. Study Buddy seeks to service seven continents across the world that would make up a large portion of the company's user base, and as another mark of its position with international users. English, Math, and Science test will be a bigger part of the students academic career that determines what schools and job options they have available to them as part of the higher-education admissions process.

The funding that the company would receive allows Study Buddy to build a blue ocean around the 195 countries in the world with specialized learning tools that can help boost the students success. Study Buddy looks to have a bigger global customer market share for 2030 in countries such as India, Australia, China, Germany, And Brazil.

Study Buddy Education seeks to contact over 10,000 schools in 195 countries for partnerships with hopes of building a relationship that will allow the Study Buddy platform to replace many other online learning tools that aren't helping students to be successful in these categories such as ACT,SAT, and entrance exam assessment test. Study Buddy services can not only be offered to the children in the United States but to international countries as well that can help boost College entrance exams, graduation rates, ACT & SAT scores for college acceptance and lead to more executive job placements for students looking for a new career after high school and college.

Study Buddy will build a strategic mission for its technology to be used for the future in over 195 countries and believes the company can help with Continent Level, Country Level, State Level, and District Level academic requirements regarding test and assessment goals that can help schools with earning more state and government funding. Students will be able to have more opportunities to enter college institutions with the help of these resources. School and the student community can help lead students to follow their dreams and passion in their desired career field.

What will be interesting to see is how Study Buddy navigates its next steps. The company was co-founded, and currently led, by founder Nickalas Smith II and the earliest iteration of its business model was based on the strategic plan that developing a classroom platform along with language learners literacy tools, the Study Buddy users would pay via subscsription or school board and contract agreements.

These days, Study Buddy will seek to make money from contract agreements, government funding, advertising and in-app premium features. It also has extended into learning, gaming, and developing literacy courses such as math, reading, english, and science for other age groups beyond adults, with a launch earlier this year of an app for children learning to read and write. That speaks to more revenue diversification, which could come in handy when and if the company ever goes public.

You see the investors Study Buddy Education is going to list, they care about your future as a student and teacher. You want to know how we know? It's because they all have invested in a product to help you achieve a certain level of success but did these investors achieve their goals? Maybe financially but not academically.

Since 2016, Study Buddy has been working on becoming a better business; learning how to market Study Buddy not only to the children of the United States but to students in India, Brazil, Australia, China, and any other country that values learning and academics. What all these countries have in common is that they care about education and care for their students future but these countries need the right corporations and right technological tools for teachers and students to succeed and that's where Study Buddy Education comes in.

HERE IS THE LIST OF INVESTORS WHO RECENTLY INVESTED IN A EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

A MAJOR LEAGUE EDTECH VC DISCUSSES TOP TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES

Jenny Lee, GGV

"GGV Capital is focused on how technology is allowing startups to innovate and create new business models to (1) lower the reliance on physical locations and (2) to allow for teachers to teach online with multi-format (1:1, 1:n) virtual classrooms [and] (3) deliver highly interactive and personalized content via use of virtual characters, machine learning, natural language and voice recognition/processing. Edtech can be broken down into the process of (a) learning (reading, speaking, comprehension), (b) practicing, and (c) testing, and targets different age groups from 0-3 years old, 3-6 years, K-12 years and into exam prep and adult training."

Earlier this year, Study Buddy Education Inc, announced a launch and design for the two Study Buddy Platforms, "Study Buddy Learn"And "Study Buddy LMS",According to a post on YahooFinance.Com. Study Buddy Education Inc has spent the past 5 years steadily building to this moment.

Beginning with Study Buddy Learn platform the company began to introduce its own custom instructions for a bundle of at-home learning for children that their local school might not be able to offer. Study Buddy platforms are available as a web application that can be used on any device with a web browser, and also as a native application for iPhone (iOS) and Android. The company keeps Study Buddy platforms free for teachers, so no child is at a disadvantage regardless of their school.

Study Buddy Education Inc has continued to add new features and instructions to both of it's two products design. The company has formalized Study Buddy Learn 1.0 with the release being in October for the new school year 2021-2022. Study Buddy LMS 1.0 will be announced later this year in December for the 2021-2022 school year as well. Previously, Nickalas, a Study Buddy official reported that Study Buddy Education will build two educational platforms to service 195 countries.

Study Buddy Learn is an educational platform that connects primary school teachers, students and families through our communication features, such as a feed for photos and videos from the school day, and messaging that can be translated into more than 35 languages. Within a year of launch, the Study Buddying platform will build a strategic plan to be used by 1 million teachers and students, in more than 30 countries.

Study Buddy have added a messaging function to its Study Buddy Learn platform, allowing teachers and families to communicate through instant messaging while hiding phone numbers. It included a feature known as Study Buddy Translate, which automatically translates messages into more than 35 languages for teachers and parents to be able to communicate when they have different primary languages.

In August 2021, Study Buddy will have added Class Story, a digital stream of pictures and videos from the classroom, accessible to parents and students connected to that class. This was followed by Student Stories, digital portfolios for students to interact with classmates and share their experiences with their parents. In late August the company will have added School Story, which enables school administration and teachers to create a stream of school-related pictures and videos for everyone connected to the school.

"Study Buddy Learn" is more focused on family and teacher collaboration, children and families in 95% of pre-kindergarten through eighth grade schools while "Study Buddy LMS" is the more career focused platform, paying special attention to college entrance exams and acceptance, ACT/ SAT exams, and the State And Country Proficiency Scores. Study Buddy will develop services for teachers, children and families; Elementary through High School and High School through Higher Education in the United States, as well in 195 countries.

Study Buddy Learn allows students, teachers and families to communicate. To use Study Buddy, teachers register for a free account and create 'classes' with their students. They can give students feedback for various skills in class. These are customizable, and teachers can change the skills to adapt to the needs of the class or of the school. Teachers have the option to post pictures and videos onto their class's story, or to their school story. They can also message with families, receiving 'read receipts' to know when their messages have been read.

Students do not need to download Study Buddy or create an account. If they choose to, they get an access code from the teacher; after creating an account, the students can customize their avatar, add photos and videos to their portfolio, and view the 'Story' for each of their classes. Families can also access Study Buddy when they are invited by their child's teacher, and receive updates on what's happening in school, view their whole class's story and see a timeline of their own child's experiences in the classroom through pictures and videos.

Study Buddy's Learning Management System, 'Study Buddy LMS', focuses on giving high school teachers and college professors the tools they need to help propel their students to the next level of their academic career. Study Buddy LMS allows a teacher to upload assignments, calendars, gradebooks, learning resources, videos and more. The educator can also create chat rooms and forums to communicate with students or allow them to add to a thread. Some LMS platforms also offer online assessments such as tests and quizzes that can also be graded online.

Study Buddy also allows teachers and students to integrate video and images. Study Buddy LMS also helps Teachers platform connects paying students with teachers in the United States and Canada. Its online-classroom portal enables students to receive 25-minute English language lessons from fluent English-speaking teachers. Students and teachers communicate via its video chat platform.

The best learning management systems, or LMS, for K-12 and higher ed can be the difference between a seamless learning experience and more hard work. These platforms can also help to make teaching from home far easier. The main goal of these online wonder tools is to streamline learning in schools so both students and teachers spend less energy on administrative tasks and more time focused on learning. A learning management system is a software platform for educators to manage courses online, which allows them to provide students a single location for all course content. This is essentially comprised of a document management component and a communication part.

Study Buddy LMS helps the educator curriculum plan by helping to layout their extensive learning plan through Study Buddy features that all professors can use to upload important documents, send assignments, grade tests, and quizzes while students can have access to these features when they are viewing grades, assignments, and go through when trying to build their career or lesson plan.

Study Buddy Education's Learning Management System will house all of the tools needed by teachers allowing the teacher to upload and edit their syllabus to their curriculum plan adding all the features to one place specifically for textbook publishing companies such as McGraw-Hill Education, Macmillan Learning, And Pearson that many teachers and student communities use.

By 2029 In the United States and globally Study Buddy will have strategically built a plan that one out of every six families with a child in elementary or middle school will be using the Study Buddy platforms on a daily basis, and more than nine out of ten of pre-kindergarten through eighth grade schools will use Study Buddy in their classrooms to help build their students academic career and futures.

The features within the Study Buddy System can compared to a private, ad-free version of Snapchat and Instagram stories. Is Study Buddy the next Technological Education Company for the ages?

IT PAYS TO BE KNOWN, SO WHAT ARE STUDY BUDDY CHANCES TO BE THE NEXT COMPANY FUNDED BY INVESTORS?

Nickalas Smith II, is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Of Study Buddy Education Inc. He has operated in the Educational field for 5 years, making strategic ways for globalization and contract negotiations with the global school market to lead Study Buddy Education to own 50% of the market.

It has been a year since the pandemic stormed the world and took over the lives of the everyday hard-working citizens in each country and has put every student and teacher in the world outside of school making learning a barrier and making technological resources hard to obtain.

'Not every household is equipped with a computer or Wi-Fi in order for the students and teachers to communicate with other classmates and be in touch with their community. This barrier will hurt the student and teacher community academically and isolate students from having a great school experience.'-Says Nickalas

A Record Year Amid a Pandemic: US Edtech Raises $2.2 Billion in 2020. A most disruptive year to schools and society proved lucrative for the education industry, particularly for those raising private capital. In 2020, U.S. education technology startups raised over $2.2 billion in venture and private equity capital across 130 deals, according to the EdSurge edtech funding database.

That's a nearly 30 percent increase from the $1.7 billion invested in 2019, which was spread across 105 deals. Companies that sell directly to colleges and universities didn't make our list of the 10 biggest funding rounds of the first half of 2020, ending June 30. The $2.2 billion marks the highest investment total in a single year for the U.S. edtech industry.- EdSurge

US Edtech Raises $803M in First Half of 2020 As COVID-19 Forces Learning Online. In the first half of 2020, U.S. education technology companies raised more than $803 million in venture capital, according to an EdSurge database of publicly announced funding deals. That amount is a 17 percent dip from the $962 million we tracked for the first six months of 2019 (which ended up being a record year for US edtech venture capital.) But the 2020 tally is still in line with first-half fundraising totals for the previous five years.- EdSurge

"While the pandemic has disrupted education much more than any Silicon Valley fad, it has also accelerated the kinds of technology adoption that the industry has long pined for. As people are forced to learn from home, some online educational services are in greater demand than ever. And that has private investors piqued."-Ed Surge

Study Buddy wants to be the leading EdTech company, serving higher education, K-12, business and government clients around the world in 2030,' Says Nickalas.

There have also been a number of smaller fundraises, new edtech startup launches and other signs of momentum as the bigger market comes to terms with online education being here to stay. Can Study Buddy be the next company that raises capital?

