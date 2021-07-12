Pinch Food Design Announces New Technology that will Transform the Catering and Events Industry Post Covid-19

Leading creative catering companies, Pinch Food Design, and Bubble Food, are leveraging the power of virtual technology to provide simultaneously shared experiences in New York and London

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Pinch Food Design , a zero-waste company and one of the most innovative catering companies in the US, announced today it has partnered with its London counterpart Bubble Food , a leading creative catering company, to launch a highly innovative, multi-city event solution that is set to reimagine the future of the catering and events industry through hybrid events. The hybrid event will allow guests to attend physically or virtually while simultaneously experiencing food, drink, entertainment, and the company of others.

Through a single contact, clients, corporations, brands, and charities can organize showstopping events in two locations, 3000 miles apart, at precisely the same time. Groups in London and New York will enjoy identical menus, design, production, and entertainment leading to a unified and mirrored guest experience. Live streaming will unite the venues with a run-of-show that brings the events under one host, making it ideal for press launches, town halls, auctions, and galas.

"This technology is predicted to be a long-term solution for brand marketers and private individuals alike." Commented Bob Spiegel, Co-Founder of Pinch Food Design. "As the world rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic, this level of innovation will allow interaction in manageable guest numbers without the costly expense and quarantine requirements currently required for international travel."

The service is available immediately. For more information, please contact Kate Bendall in London and Stella Rankin in New York.

About Pinch Food Design

We have nothing against conventional catering, it's just not what we do. As top-tier NYC culinary veterans with extensive experience in event catering, we believe our clients deserve a taste of something new and unpredictable, an experience that leverages the best food with never-before-seen presentations.

So we created Pinch Food Design, a bold new brand of catering powered by a state-of-the-art kitchen and design workshop devoted solely to the creation of one-of-a-kind "food furniture." Our intention? To impress, entertain and inspire with food as delicious as it is daring, and design as inviting as it is innovative.

Led by the groundbreaking chef/designer duo of Bob Spiegel and TJ Girard, the Pinch team is driven by an uncompromising commitment to incite surprise, anticipation, and delight with every bite while wowing our clients - and their guests - with imaginative presentation combinations that redefine the art of celebration.

To learn more visit: pinchfooddesign.com | Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

About Bubble

Bubble is known as the couture of event food design in London, creating visionary spectacles that engage and excite guests and delight clients.

At a Bubble event, with every mouthful, you can taste the passion and creativity that goes into every plate. We are known for our theatrical flair, but behind the style lies beautiful flavors and exceptional food. All of which is delivered with incomparable skill.

Whether we are creating private events for our loyal clients who welcome us into their homes or collaborating with our corporate clients to deliver their vision; our impeccable standards remain the same.

Welcome to our Bubble.

To learn more visit: bubblefood.com | Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook

