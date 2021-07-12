SHOWROOMPRIVE: Half-year report on liquidity contract

PRESS RELEASE

July 12, 2021

H alf-year report on liquidity contract

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 12, 2021- Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2021:

< >115,311 shares295,225 euros172,558 shares146,195 euros1,031 purchase transactions 967 sale transactions Purchase: 806,098 shares and 2,549,967 eurosSale: 744,370 shares and 2,390,641 eurosABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Manon Clairet, Press Relations priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net mclairet@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16 +33 1 53 67 36 73

PURCHASE SALE Date Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Amount Number of sale transactions Shares sold Amount Total 1,031 806,098 2,549,968 967 744,370 2,390,641 04/01/2021 9 12,200 33,612 8 2,300 6,665 05/01/2021 12 9,200 24,290 13 11,300 30,808 06/01/2021 8 9,200 24,907 1 1,100 3,080 07/01/2021 14 8,501 22,458 11 6,571 17,599 08/01/2021 - - - 10 8,200 22,367 11/01/2021 7 8,300 22,411 8 2,441 6,745 12/01/2021 1 1 3 18 15,000 43,351 13/01/2021 8 10,100 30,603 4 2,300 7,338 14/01/2021 4 8,500 25,697 12 7,200 22,172 15/01/2021 6 10,200 29,704 - - - 18/01/2021 25 20,000 56,049 2 2,200 6,509 19/01/2021 11 7,200 19,630 2 1,100 3,080 20/01/2021 8 7,200 19,630 1 1,100 3,086 21/01/2021 - - - 6 8,800 24,665 22/01/2021 12 10,000 27,957 - - - 25/01/2021 10 9,100 24,615 5 4,438 12,567 26/01/2021 3 1,100 2,882 10 10,200 27,807 27/01/2021 17 10,200 26,939 7 5,200 14,454 28/01/2021 14 7,200 18,769 10 10,700 29,142 29/01/2021 15 7,200 19,222 9 9,500 25,975 01/02/2021 - - - 31 25,200 73,356 02/02/2021 6 9,700 27,793 8 7,200 21,539 03/02/2021 - - - 5 8,200 24,745 04/02/2021 2 2,300 6,876 6 7,500 23,471 05/02/2021 17 9,200 30,232 6 9,200 30,726 08/02/2021 - - - 13 6,100 20,835 09/02/2021 23 20,000 69,428 24 14,500 51,310 10/02/2021 21 14,900 52,866 17 10,047 36,466 11/02/2021 10 10,000 34,687 - - - 12/02/2021 1 1,100 3,724 16 10,200 35,807 15/02/2021 11 9,700 34,838 6 7,200 26,922 16/02/2021 13 10,200 36,284 2 1,000 3,645 17/02/2021 9 7,200 25,065 2 2,200 7,907 18/02/2021 15 5,588 18,686 8 3,700 12,779 19/02/2021 3 1,200 4,054 13 10,200 35,539 22/02/2021 8 7,200 24,717 - - - 23/02/2021 20 22,500 71,276 1 1 3 24/02/2021 7 7,200 21,418 - - - 25/02/2021 2 2,001 6,023 1 1 3 26/02/2021 11 6,001 17,643 5 7,501 22,616 01/03/2021 6 7,300 22,087 9 6,300 19,463 02/03/2021 1 1,100 3,339 10 10,200 32,002 03/03/2021 5 5,200 15,957 2 1,100 3,454 04/03/2021 5 7,200 21,964 1 265 830 05/03/2021 8 8,000 23,715 4 9,001 27,378 08/03/2021 3 3,001 8,763 13 14,001 42,573 09/03/2021 5 3,700 11,327 8 7,200 22,817 10/03/2021 9 8,300 25,947 6 2,200 7,040 11/03/2021 - - - 14 15,200 48,974 12/03/2021 40 22,000 69,908 3 1,100 3,713 15/03/2021 18 12,700 36,804 1 1,100 3,322 16/03/2021 9 7,000 19,780 6 7,200 20,808 17/03/2021 14 10,200 27,964 - - - 18/03/2021 5 5,200 14,054 7 8,000 22,130 19/03/2021 2 2,300 6,146 36 20,200 57,178 22/03/2021 11 12,200 34,613 5 1,463 4,239 23/03/2021 10 5,000 13,710 6 6,000 16,880 24/03/2021 10 6,800 18,666 3 5,500 15,195 25/03/2021 11 7,200 19,496 1 1,100 3,058 26/03/2021 - - - 18 20,000 56,098 29/03/2021 2 3,200 9,200 7 7,200 20,950 30/03/2021 3 1,100 3,179 14 11,300 33,689 31/03/2021 7 8,700 25,802 4 1,081 3,299 01/04/2021 3 3,100 9,291 18 10,300 31,467 06/04/2021 2 2,300 7,060 5 2,300 7,234 07/04/2021 4 3,300 10,064 8 5,800 17,995 08/04/2021 2 1,101 3,397 5 4,301 13,376 09/04/2021 6 500 1,550 17 10,000 31,838 12/04/2021 11 8,400 26,013 1 10 32 13/04/2021 2 3,200 9,738 17 10,800 33,616 14/04/2021 - - - 8 5,200 16,725 15/04/2021 5 7,500 23,670 - - - 16/04/2021 7 2,938 9,187 7 4,001 12,823 19/04/2021 8 4,800 15,268 4 2,300 7,471 20/04/2021 14 10,000 31,056 1 1,100 3,515 21/04/2021 13 9,620 29,211 8 4,974 15,452 22/04/2021 2 1,100 3,317 9 5,200 16,023 23/04/2021 4 2,001 6,293 16 10,201 32,443 26/04/2021 11 7,200 22,239 11 8,600 27,637 27/04/2021 5 5,200 16,846 8 5,200 17,110 28/04/2021 4 5,300 17,150 4 1,100 3,614 29/04/2021 39 25,200 80,435 9 5,000 16,764 30/04/2021 15 9,200 28,214 17 16,200 51,640 03/05/2021 9 7,200 22,779 8 5,300 17,095 04/05/2021 9 8,001 25,263 1 1 3 05/05/2021 - - - 24 15,000 49,445 06/05/2021 14 9,700 33,760 11 10,200 36,635 07/05/2021 2 1,100 3,894 14 10,200 37,302 10/05/2021 9 5,000 18,365 13 10,100 38,301 11/05/2021 17 10,200 37,716 3 4,000 14,970 12/05/2021 7 9,200 34,006 7 7,200 27,494 13/05/2021 11 10,200 36,045 10 13,200 48,272 14/05/2021 10 10,200 36,286 3 1,101 4,057 17/05/2021 5 4,000 14,165 8 3,500 12,630 18/05/2021 10 6,300 22,019 3 2,200 7,805 19/05/2021 9 10,200 34,611 - - - 20/05/2021 12 3,500 12,040 16 13,200 45,877 21/05/2021 9 6,442 22,151 2 1,100 3,850 24/05/2021 1 1,100 3,779 5 3,400 11,823 25/05/2021 15 10,000 34,503 8 4,800 16,853 26/05/2021 9 6,000 20,328 13 8,300 28,558 27/05/2021 2 2,200 7,590 12 8,300 29,231 28/05/2021 - - - 4 3,700 13,326 31/05/2021 - - - 13 10,000 36,849 01/06/2021 9 3,700 13,628 5 2,300 8,650 02/06/2021 1 1,100 4,098 8 7,200 27,459 03/06/2021 6 7,100 27,679 13 10,200 40,436 04/06/2021 10 10,200 39,023 - - - 07/06/2021 7 5,200 18,589 4 5,100 18,560 08/06/2021 6 5,200 18,660 - - - 09/06/2021 16 9,000 31,715 3 567 2,041 10/06/2021 15 7,200 24,857 - - - 11/06/2021 1 1,100 3,762 9 7,200 25,100 14/06/2021 10 6,300 21,974 1 1,100 3,911 15/06/2021 10 5,200 17,731 3 1,100 3,839 16/06/2021 10 10,200 33,921 2 1,100 3,768 17/06/2021 16 3,701 12,325 6 3,701 12,569 18/06/2021 - - - 18 10,200 34,611 21/06/2021 14 15,201 49,553 15 15,000 50,025 22/06/2021 5 4,800 15,933 6 4,300 14,427 23/06/2021 4 3,700 12,204 3 2,300 7,718 24/06/2021 2 2,200 7,249 12 12,300 41,433 25/06/2021 1 1,100 3,751 11 7,200 25,028 28/06/2021 8 10,200 34,757 - - - 29/06/2021 5 2,200 7,480 6 6,300 21,744 30/06/2021 11 10,200 34,393 12 3,502 12,021

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yJufkpiZkmybyZ9rlppqaJdkaG5nmJOWa2Wcx2Fsl5mdb2tllG5hmpadZnBhlm5p

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70193-srp-groupe-cp-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-en.pdf