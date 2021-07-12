Anzeige
Montag, 12.07.2021
255% in nur 6 Monaten mit dem VC-Blockchain-Portfolio!
WKN: A142R6 ISIN: FR0013006558 
Frankfurt
12.07.21
17:20 Uhr
3,195 Euro
-0,005
-0,16 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.07.2021 | 18:12
SHOWROOMPRIVE: Half-year report on liquidity contract

PRESS RELEASE
July 12, 2021

H alf-year report on liquidity contract

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 12, 2021- Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2021:

< >115,311 shares295,225 euros172,558 shares146,195 euros1,031 purchase transactions 967 sale transactions Purchase: 806,098 shares and 2,549,967 eurosSale: 744,370 shares and 2,390,641 eurosABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéACTUS finance & communication
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relationsGrégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations
investor.relations@showroomprive.netshowroomprive@actus.fr
+33 1 53 67 36 94
Priscilla Le Minter, CommunicationManon Clairet, Press Relations
priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.netmclairet@actus.fr
+33 1 76 21 50 16+33 1 53 67 36 73

PURCHASESALE
DateNumber of purchase transactionsShares purchasedAmountNumber of sale transactionsShares soldAmount
Total1,031806,0982,549,968967744,3702,390,641
04/01/2021912,20033,61282,3006,665
05/01/2021129,20024,2901311,30030,808
06/01/202189,20024,90711,1003,080
07/01/2021148,50122,458116,57117,599
08/01/2021---108,20022,367
11/01/202178,30022,41182,4416,745
12/01/20211131815,00043,351
13/01/2021810,10030,60342,3007,338
14/01/202148,50025,697127,20022,172
15/01/2021610,20029,704---
18/01/20212520,00056,04922,2006,509
19/01/2021117,20019,63021,1003,080
20/01/202187,20019,63011,1003,086
21/01/2021---68,80024,665
22/01/20211210,00027,957---
25/01/2021109,10024,61554,43812,567
26/01/202131,1002,8821010,20027,807
27/01/20211710,20026,93975,20014,454
28/01/2021147,20018,7691010,70029,142
29/01/2021157,20019,22299,50025,975
01/02/2021---3125,20073,356
02/02/202169,70027,79387,20021,539
03/02/2021---58,20024,745
04/02/202122,3006,87667,50023,471
05/02/2021179,20030,23269,20030,726
08/02/2021---136,10020,835
09/02/20212320,00069,4282414,50051,310
10/02/20212114,90052,8661710,04736,466
11/02/20211010,00034,687---
12/02/202111,1003,7241610,20035,807
15/02/2021119,70034,83867,20026,922
16/02/20211310,20036,28421,0003,645
17/02/202197,20025,06522,2007,907
18/02/2021155,58818,68683,70012,779
19/02/202131,2004,0541310,20035,539
22/02/202187,20024,717---
23/02/20212022,50071,276113
24/02/202177,20021,418---
25/02/202122,0016,023113
26/02/2021116,00117,64357,50122,616
01/03/202167,30022,08796,30019,463
02/03/202111,1003,3391010,20032,002
03/03/202155,20015,95721,1003,454
04/03/202157,20021,9641265830
05/03/202188,00023,71549,00127,378
08/03/202133,0018,7631314,00142,573
09/03/202153,70011,32787,20022,817
10/03/202198,30025,94762,2007,040
11/03/2021---1415,20048,974
12/03/20214022,00069,90831,1003,713
15/03/20211812,70036,80411,1003,322
16/03/202197,00019,78067,20020,808
17/03/20211410,20027,964---
18/03/202155,20014,05478,00022,130
19/03/202122,3006,1463620,20057,178
22/03/20211112,20034,61351,4634,239
23/03/2021105,00013,71066,00016,880
24/03/2021106,80018,66635,50015,195
25/03/2021117,20019,49611,1003,058
26/03/2021---1820,00056,098
29/03/202123,2009,20077,20020,950
30/03/202131,1003,1791411,30033,689
31/03/202178,70025,80241,0813,299
01/04/202133,1009,2911810,30031,467
06/04/202122,3007,06052,3007,234
07/04/202143,30010,06485,80017,995
08/04/202121,1013,39754,30113,376
09/04/202165001,5501710,00031,838
12/04/2021118,40026,01311032
13/04/202123,2009,7381710,80033,616
14/04/2021---85,20016,725
15/04/202157,50023,670---
16/04/202172,9389,18774,00112,823
19/04/202184,80015,26842,3007,471
20/04/20211410,00031,05611,1003,515
21/04/2021139,62029,21184,97415,452
22/04/202121,1003,31795,20016,023
23/04/202142,0016,2931610,20132,443
26/04/2021117,20022,239118,60027,637
27/04/202155,20016,84685,20017,110
28/04/202145,30017,15041,1003,614
29/04/20213925,20080,43595,00016,764
30/04/2021159,20028,2141716,20051,640
03/05/202197,20022,77985,30017,095
04/05/202198,00125,263113
05/05/2021---2415,00049,445
06/05/2021149,70033,7601110,20036,635
07/05/202121,1003,8941410,20037,302
10/05/202195,00018,3651310,10038,301
11/05/20211710,20037,71634,00014,970
12/05/202179,20034,00677,20027,494
13/05/20211110,20036,0451013,20048,272
14/05/20211010,20036,28631,1014,057
17/05/202154,00014,16583,50012,630
18/05/2021106,30022,01932,2007,805
19/05/2021910,20034,611---
20/05/2021123,50012,0401613,20045,877
21/05/202196,44222,15121,1003,850
24/05/202111,1003,77953,40011,823
25/05/20211510,00034,50384,80016,853
26/05/202196,00020,328138,30028,558
27/05/202122,2007,590128,30029,231
28/05/2021---43,70013,326
31/05/2021---1310,00036,849
01/06/202193,70013,62852,3008,650
02/06/202111,1004,09887,20027,459
03/06/202167,10027,6791310,20040,436
04/06/20211010,20039,023---
07/06/202175,20018,58945,10018,560
08/06/202165,20018,660---
09/06/2021169,00031,71535672,041
10/06/2021157,20024,857---
11/06/202111,1003,76297,20025,100
14/06/2021106,30021,97411,1003,911
15/06/2021105,20017,73131,1003,839
16/06/20211010,20033,92121,1003,768
17/06/2021163,70112,32563,70112,569
18/06/2021---1810,20034,611
21/06/20211415,20149,5531515,00050,025
22/06/202154,80015,93364,30014,427
23/06/202143,70012,20432,3007,718
24/06/202122,2007,2491212,30041,433
25/06/202111,1003,751117,20025,028
28/06/2021810,20034,757---
29/06/202152,2007,48066,30021,744
30/06/20211110,20034,393123,50212,021
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJufkpiZkmybyZ9rlppqaJdkaG5nmJOWa2Wcx2Fsl5mdb2tllG5hmpadZnBhlm5p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70193-srp-groupe-cp-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.