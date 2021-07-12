Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
12.07.2021 | 18:12
103 Leser
TOUR EIFFEL: The Société de la Tour Eiffel confirms excellent leasing momentum at BORD'EAU VILLAGE, with nearly 1,500 m² of new lets

The Société de la Tour Eiffel sustains letting momentum, announcing several new lets in Bordeaux.

Bord'eau Village (30,000 m²): the real estate company announces the arrival of four new tenants:

  • BOARDRIDERS, a high-concept store focused on surfing, skating, skiing and snowboarding lifestyles. It is moving into 854 m² including a 213 m² outside terrace on 2 levels to make the most of the Quiksilver group's brand portfolio (Roxy, DC Shoes, Element, etc.) and their TOGETHER restaurant concept.
  • DEUS EX MACHINA, from Australia. Much more than a brand, DEUS incarnates the culture of creativity. It began life as a customised motorbike brand before expanding its identity to interlocking cultures such as surfing and cycling. Fans can enjoy the shopping, exhibition centre and cafe space spread over 368 m².
  • Cannelés BAILLARDRAN, the famous Bordeaux pastry-makers combine savoir-faire and tradition to bring locals and tourists alike the tasty best in classic Bordeaux patisserie, in a 108 m² store.
  • ARENA, a specialist swimwear brand since 1973, which has leased 135.5 m².

Occupancy at Bord'eau Village is now at 95%.

La Société de la Tour Eiffel has owned the Village since late 2018 and launched a revamp of this unique site in the former Bordeaux docks, a UNESCO world heritage site. The warehouses which used to store merchandise now create a coherent location that mixes fashion, leisure and sports shops with lifestyle venues, bars, restaurants and services. Just 20 minutes' walk from the city centre and particularly well-connected (trams, river ferry, self-service bikes, etc.), this exceptional location on the banks of the Garonne offers tenants' employees a host of benefits.

"We are delighted to welcome these new brands to Bord'eau Village. These transactions underline the appeal of this innovative and fast-evolving hybrid site." said Bruno Meyer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Deal advisers to BOARDRIDERS and ARENA: NEWLEASE
Deal advisers to DEUS EX MACHINA and BAILLARDRAN: NEXT

Contact

Media relations
Laetitia Baudon - Head of Consultancy
Shan agency
Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79
laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel
Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.9 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France.
www.societetoureiffel.com
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70187-20210712-societe-de-la-tour-eiffel_press-release_-leasing-retail-bordeaux.pdf

