TOUR EIFFEL: The Société de la Tour Eiffel confirms excellent leasing momentum at BORD'EAU VILLAGE, with nearly 1,500 m² of new lets

The Société de la Tour Eiffel sustains letting momentum, announcing several new lets in Bordeaux.

Bord'eau Village (30,000 m²): the real estate company announces the arrival of four new tenants:

BOARDRIDERS, a high-concept store focused on surfing, skating, skiing and snowboarding lifestyles. It is moving into 854 m² including a 213 m² outside terrace on 2 levels to make the most of the Quiksilver group's brand portfolio (Roxy, DC Shoes, Element, etc.) and their TOGETHER restaurant concept.

Occupancy at Bord'eau Village is now at 95%.

La Société de la Tour Eiffel has owned the Village since late 2018 and launched a revamp of this unique site in the former Bordeaux docks, a UNESCO world heritage site. The warehouses which used to store merchandise now create a coherent location that mixes fashion, leisure and sports shops with lifestyle venues, bars, restaurants and services. Just 20 minutes' walk from the city centre and particularly well-connected (trams, river ferry, self-service bikes, etc.), this exceptional location on the banks of the Garonne offers tenants' employees a host of benefits.

"We are delighted to welcome these new brands to Bord'eau Village. These transactions underline the appeal of this innovative and fast-evolving hybrid site." said Bruno Meyer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Deal advisers to BOARDRIDERS and ARENA: NEWLEASE

Deal advisers to DEUS EX MACHINA and BAILLARDRAN: NEXT

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.9 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France.

www.societetoureiffel.com

