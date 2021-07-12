DJ ROCTOOL: Revenue first Semester 2021: EUR2.9m, +13% vs S1 2020

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: Revenue first Semester 2021: EUR2.9m, +13% vs S1 2020 12-Jul-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Le Bourget-du-Lac, July 12th, 2021 - 18h CEST Revenue first Semester 2021: EUR2.9m, +13% vs S1 2020 New major projects in the beauty market Strong increase in order portfolio close to EUR3 million Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announces the activity of the first semester of 2021, consolidated revenues of EUR2.9m, i.e. an increase of 13% vs S1 2020. Roctool continues its acceleration in the beauty market, which is particularly attracted by the low environmental impact technology (24% of total S1 2021 sales, i.e. +121% vs S1 2020). Positive indicators Confirming the relevance of the offer, the order portfolio continues to grow strongly, reaching nearly EUR3m as of June 30th, 2021 (with a large part of it planned for S2 2021), despite a commercial prospecting that remains complicated, with difficulties to travel and a large number of trade shows still at a standstill. However, the teams were able to attend the Chinaplas in Shenzhen (China) in April, allowing them to see the renewed optimism of the Asian manufacturing industry. Sales of goods are up 6%. While system sales were down slightly, sales of mold components rose sharply, demonstrating the increased use of the technology. Sales of services are up strongly (+39% vs S1 2020). Despite the health crisis (and the related travel difficulties) which persisted throughout S1, the strong mobilization of the teams made it possible to respond to the various installations and process start-ups. This also demonstrates the relevance of the Group's restructuring carried out in 2020, which has not impacted the ability to support international customers. As expected, sales of licenses/royalties fell by 13% due to a purely mechanical effect. Low environmental-impact technology now in demand Confirming a growing market demand, sustainability is becoming a major focus for the adoption of Roctool technology in several segments. Long focused on surface quality advantages, the improved performance of the molding process is positioning Roctool as a credible player in the transition of manufacturing activities towards more sustainable molding processes: reduction of CO² emissions, reduction of plastic quantity thanks to thin molding, improvement of part quality made with recyclable and recycled materials. These three major factors are now attracting a growing number of global customers. A solid outlook During the first half of the year, Roctool continued its strategy of developing partnerships with: - Several beauty brands already using Roctool technology, and new brands in the pipeline. - The installation of a first Roctool system in the Chinese factory of the Rosti Group, an international specialist in plastic injection molding, where the adoption of Roctool technology in the manufacturing process will allow up to 40% reduction in CO² thanks to the patented heating and cooling processes. - First representative projects in the sustainable-energy sector, notably on the development of new solar panels and for the realization of systems for the manufacturing of new generation fuel cells. On the strength of a renewed commercial dynamic, the significant effects of its restructuring plan that began in 2020, and the better product/service ratio in S1 2021, Roctool should increase its operating profitability. Next publication First half results, September 16th, 2021 About Roctool: www.roctool.com Founded in 2000, Roctool is a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and systems. The Roctool induction process, perfectly adapted to plastic injection and compression molding, is available in many configurations to meet industrial requirements. Roctool's research and development team is constantly adapting its technologies to new materials, particularly metals. Roctool is the leader in heat and cool technologies, and today offers HDPlastics to plastic molders, Light Induction Tooling technology - LIT to suppliers of composite parts and Induction Dual Heating technology - IDH for complete molding solutions. The processes developed by Roctool are used in production by leading brands in innovative sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and electronics. They offer many advantages, including reduced cycle times, excellent surface quality, weight and performance savings, which allows manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced. Roctool is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. Its headquarters and R&D center are located at Le Bourget du Lac (France). Roctool also has offices and platforms in North America, Japan, Taiwan, Germany and China. Contact press / Investor relations Aelium Advisors Valentine Boivin +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelium.fr =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: ROCTOOL - Revenue first Semester 2021: EUR2.9m, +13% vs S1 2020 =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1217839 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1217839 12-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217839&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)