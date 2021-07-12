Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
255% in nur 6 Monaten mit dem VC-Blockchain-Portfolio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
12.07.2021 | 18:31
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROCTOOL: Revenue first Semester 2021: EUR2.9m, +13% vs S1 2020

DJ ROCTOOL: Revenue first Semester 2021: EUR2.9m, +13% vs S1 2020 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: Revenue first Semester 2021: EUR2.9m, +13% vs S1 2020 
12-Jul-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, July 12th, 2021 - 18h CEST 
 
 
 
Revenue first Semester 2021: EUR2.9m, +13% vs S1 2020 
New major projects in the beauty market 
Strong increase in order portfolio close to EUR3 million 
 
Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and 
composites, announces the activity of the first semester of 2021, consolidated revenues of EUR2.9m, i.e. an increase of 
13% vs S1 2020. Roctool continues its acceleration in the beauty market, which is particularly attracted by the low 
environmental impact technology (24% of total S1 2021 sales, i.e. +121% vs S1 2020). 
 
Positive indicators 
Confirming the relevance of the offer, the order portfolio continues to grow strongly, reaching nearly EUR3m as of June 
30th, 2021 (with a large part of it planned for S2 2021), despite a commercial prospecting that remains complicated, 
with difficulties to travel and a large number of trade shows still at a standstill. However, the teams were able to 
attend the Chinaplas in Shenzhen (China) in April, allowing them to see the renewed optimism of the Asian manufacturing 
industry. 
Sales of goods are up 6%. While system sales were down slightly, sales of mold components rose sharply, demonstrating 
the increased use of the technology. 
Sales of services are up strongly (+39% vs S1 2020). Despite the health crisis (and the related travel difficulties) 
which persisted throughout S1, the strong mobilization of the teams made it possible to respond to the various 
installations and process start-ups. This also demonstrates the relevance of the Group's restructuring carried out in 
2020, which has not impacted the ability to support international customers. 
As expected, sales of licenses/royalties fell by 13% due to a purely mechanical effect. 
 
Low environmental-impact technology now in demand 
Confirming a growing market demand, sustainability is becoming a major focus for the adoption of Roctool technology in 
several segments. 
Long focused on surface quality advantages, the improved performance of the molding process is positioning Roctool as a 
credible player in the transition of manufacturing activities towards more sustainable molding processes: reduction of 
CO² emissions, reduction of plastic quantity thanks to thin molding, improvement of part quality made with recyclable 
and recycled materials. 
These three major factors are now attracting a growing number of global customers. 
A solid outlook 
During the first half of the year, Roctool continued its strategy of developing partnerships with: 
- Several beauty brands already using Roctool technology, and new brands in the pipeline. 
- The installation of a first Roctool system in the Chinese factory of the Rosti Group, an international specialist in 
plastic injection molding, where the adoption of Roctool technology in the manufacturing process will allow up to 40% 
reduction in CO² thanks to the patented heating and cooling processes. 
- First representative projects in the sustainable-energy sector, notably on the development of new solar panels and 
for the realization of systems for the manufacturing of new generation fuel cells. 
 
On the strength of a renewed commercial dynamic, the significant effects of its restructuring plan that began in 2020, 
and the better product/service ratio in S1 2021, Roctool should increase its operating profitability. 
 
 
Next publication 
First half results, September 16th, 2021 
 
 
 
 
About Roctool: www.roctool.com 
 
Founded in 2000, Roctool is a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and 
systems. The Roctool induction process, perfectly adapted to plastic injection and compression molding, is available in 
many configurations to meet industrial requirements. Roctool's research and development team is constantly adapting its 
technologies to new materials, particularly metals. Roctool is the leader in heat and cool technologies, and today 
offers HDPlastics to plastic molders, Light Induction Tooling technology - LIT to suppliers of composite parts 
and Induction Dual Heating technology - IDH for complete molding solutions. The processes developed by Roctool are 
used in production by leading brands in innovative sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and 
electronics. They offer many advantages, including reduced cycle times, excellent surface quality, weight and 
performance savings, which allows manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced. Roctool is listed on 
the Euronext Growth market in Paris. Its headquarters and R&D center are located at Le Bourget du Lac (France). Roctool 
also has offices and platforms in North America, Japan, Taiwan, Germany and China. 
 
 
Contact press / Investor relations 
Aelium Advisors 
Valentine Boivin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
roctool@aelium.fr 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: ROCTOOL - Revenue first Semester 2021: EUR2.9m, +13% vs S1 2020 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1217839 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1217839 12-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217839&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.