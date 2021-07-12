Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), today announced the launch of a private placement ("the Offering") of ordinary shares to be issued by the Company to certain qualified and institutional investors only, in connection with a share capital increase without preferential subscription rights targeting €6.5 million or more, subject to market demand. Bryan, Garnier Co will act as sole Bookrunner.

As previously mentioned, GeNeuro expects the results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of temelimab in Multiple Sclerosis at the Karolinska Institutet/Academic Specialist Center in Stockholm, Sweden, in Q1 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund its operations and extend its financial visibility until the end of 2022, in order to facilitate Phase III planning and partnership discussions for temelimab. It will also support continuing the preclinical research on the potential of temelimab for Post-COVID patients with neuropsychiatric affections, notably through the announced partnerships with the CIRI (International Center for Infectiology Research, France) and Fondation FondaMental, which seek to speed development of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

In accordance with the applicable provisions of Swiss law, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided, pursuant to Article 5bis of the Company's Articles of Association, as amended by the Ordinary General Meeting of 27 May 2020, to launch a capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights by way of a private placement through an bookbuilding process exclusively for institutional investors.

GeNeuro's lead investor, GNEH SAS (a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux), which owns 36.5% of GeNeuro prior to the Offering, will participate to the Offering for a minimum of €3 million and has indicated it wishes to maintain its stake at 36.46% in the event of a higher Offering. In accordance with the applicable provisions of Swiss law, the representatives of GNEH SAS on the Board of Directors of the Company have not taken part and will not take part in the voting of decisions relating to the Offering.

The book building process will begin immediately following this announcement. The results of the Offering will be announced as soon as possible after the closing of the book building in a press release.

Trading of the company's shares on Euronext Paris will be suspended during the book building period. Trading is expected to resume following the publication of the results of the Offering.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA. GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France and owns rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: https://www.geneuro.com

