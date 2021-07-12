Kaufman & Broad SA: H1 2021 Results -4

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: H1 2021 Results

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: H1 2021 Results 12-Jul-2021 / 18:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, July 12, 2021 H1 2021 results - Housing land portfolio of 35,000 units, i.e. approximately EUR7.9 billion, incl. VAT, in potential revenue - Total backlog: EUR3.5 billion - Sound financial structure - Financing capacity: EUR447.3 million - Positive net cash (excluding IFRS 16): EUR46.4 million - 2021 guidance confirmed, suggesting that the 2021 dividend will be at least EUR1.85 per share - Key sales data (H1 2021 vs H1 2020) - Total orders: - EUR609.2m incl. VAT - Housing: EUR569.7m incl. VAT vs EUR872.0m incl. VAT - Commercial Property: EUR39.5m incl. VAT Kaufman & Broad SA today reported its results for the first half of the 2021 fiscal year (from - Take-up period December 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman [1] for & Broad, made the following comments: Housing: 4.0 months (stable) year-on-year "In Q2 2021, new project development remained on track and the Housing portfolio represented 35,000 units in volume terms, or approximately EUR7.9 billion, including VAT, of potential business. - Key financial data However, as expected, sales were affected by the contraction in supply due to the more than 18-month decline in building permits granted. In contrast, as shorter take-up periods have shown, (H1 2021 vs H1 demand from both individual buyers and private and public institutional investors remained robust. 2020) With Kalilog, Kaufman & Broad has launched a business focused on social housing across the entire - Total revenue: country. The aim is to offer highly affordable housing units meeting Kaufman & Broad's strictest EUR605.8m vs environmental standards. This portfolio currently comprises approximately 600 housing units. EUR385.0m Of which Housing: EUR519.1m vs EUR352.3m Kaufman & Broad won the bid for the first real estate project to be awarded the Frugal[3] label (the Malbec project in Bordeaux), demonstrating its ability to adapt to the local authorities' - Gross margin: evolving expectations. EUR104.7m vs EUR73.5m - EBIT margin*: 7.6% vs 3.2% In response to high demand from international institutional investors for residential housing - EBIT: EUR45.9m vs portfolios, Kaufman & Broad is developing portfolios of managed senior and student housing based on EUR12.3m a unique developer / investor / operator model. These portfolios may be marketed based on - Attributable historical operations. net income: EUR22.7m vs EUR2.1m - Net cash[2]: With regard to the senior residence program, Kaufman & Broad and Banque des Territoires (Caisse des EUR46.4m vs EUR62.5m at Dépôts) expect to finalize the creation of a joint venture by the end of 2021, which will develop a end-2020 portfolio of about 10 senior residences for an investment of approximately EUR150 million over the next few years. These residences will be managed by Cosy Diem, a joint venture between Kaufman & - Financing Broad and Serenis, a major player in the "ageing well" market. capacity: EUR447.3m vs EUR465.2m at end-2020 And finally, Kaufman & Broad confirms its ability to design commercial property projects that meet customers' new requirements for both location and use. The development of a total of 27,500 sq.m of - Key growth office space in Marseille, to be used primarily by a major French group, a tenant under a indicators lease-before-completion (BEFA), - Total backlog EUR3,490.3m vs EUR3,788.7.1m at end-May. 2020 Of which Housing: EUR2,289.9m (vs EUR2,464.2.2m) - Housing property portfolio: 35,000 units vs 34,864 units at end-May 2020

[1] Based on the first six months of the year

[2] Based on net debt excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities

[3] The aim of the "Bâtiment frugal" label is to promote buildings that preserve existing natural spaces and fit into the surrounding area, make us of local industries, and take into account their occupants' quality of life, all while reducing the buildings' impact on the climate.

* expressed as a percentage, it corresponds to current operating income, i.e. gross margin less current operating expenses divided by revenue

Overall, in the first half of the fiscal year, Kaufman & Broad was able to preserve its short-term financial balances, with positive net income of EUR22.7 million (a 10.6x increase from H1 2020), positive net cash of EUR46.4 million (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) and financing capacity of EUR447.3 million, while maintaining strong momentum in preparing for the future.

Regarding the building permit obtained for the Gare d'Austerlitz project on December 14, 2020, two proceedings have been brought before the Paris Administrative Court of Appeals concerning this. The summary proceedings for the suspension of work was dismissed on July 6th. A ruling on an appeal of the work permit itself should be handed down in 2022. We therefore believe it would be best to assume that the contracts will take effect, at the earliest, in the second half of 2022.

Revenue for full-year 2021 is in line with our guidance, forecast at approximately EUR1.3 billion with an EBIT margin equivalent to the 2020 figure.

The earnings outlook for fiscal year 2021, the soundness of Kaufman & Broad's financial structure and its high backlog suggest that the dividend payable for fiscal year 2021 will be at least EUR1.85 per share.

The outlook as a whole is based on a stabilization of the current economic and health situation." - Sales activity - Housing

In H1 2021, housing orders in value terms totaled EUR569.7 million (incl. VAT), a 34.7% decrease compared with H1 2020. In volume terms, 2,780 units were ordered, a 23.5% decline compared with the same period in 2020.

Breakdown of the customer base

In H1 2021 as a whole, orders from buyers in value terms (incl. VAT) fell by 12% (first-time buyers) and 7% (second-time buyers) and accounted for 16% of sales compared with 11% in H1 2020.

Orders from investors accounted for 37% of sales (29% for the Pinel incentive alone), up 13% from one half-year period to the next.

Block sales represented 47% of housing orders, i.e. EUR268.2 million. They were down by 54% compared with H1 2020, when they represented 67% of orders.

Take-up period and property supply

The take-up period for programs was 4.0 months in H1 2021, up from 3.1 months in H1 2020.

The property supply, 97% of which is located in high-demand, low-supply areas (A, Aa and B1), stood at 1,825 housing units at end-May 2021 (versus 1,850 housing units at end-May 2020, i.e. 98% in high-demand, low-supply areas). - Commercial Property

In H1 2021, the Commercial Property segment recorded net orders of EUR39.5 million (incl. VAT).

Kaufman & Broad currently has approximately 248,000 sq.m of commercial property projects being marketed or under consideration, of which 129,000 sq.m of office space and approximately 119,000 sq.m of logistics space.

It also currently has over 88,000 sq.m of office space under construction, along with more than 42,000 sq.m of logistics space. Lastly, it has around 98,000 sq.m of office space transactions to be finalized.

At end-May 2021, the commercial property backlog stood at EUR1,200.4 million. - Leading indicators for sales and growth

At May 31, 2021, the Housing backlog stood at EUR2,289.9 million (excl. VAT), i.e. 24.3 months of business. At the same date, Kaufman & Broad had 155 housing programs in the marketing phase, representing 1,876 housing units (compared with 156 programs representing 1,881 units at end-May 2020).

The Group's total backlog is close to EUR3.5 billion, of which 39% of the revenue still to be recognized is based on land already acquired. Of the remainder to be acquired, 52% relates to projects for which a building permit was filed, was obtained or was under review, or was being cleared of any claims. Lastly, within the share of projects for which permits have only been filed, the A7/A8 Gare d'Austerlitz project alone represented nearly 29% of the Group's total backlog at May 31, 2021.

The Housing property portfolio represents nearly 35,000 units. It is up 0.4% compared with the end of May 2020, corresponding to potential revenue of close to five years of business. - Financial results - Business volumes

Total revenue stood at EUR605.8 million (excl. VAT), up 57.4% compared with H1 2020, and was affected mainly by the sharp contraction in overall business for two months, from mid-March to mid-May.

Housing revenue was EUR519.1 million (excl. VAT), versus EUR352.3 million (excl. VAT) in H1 2020. This represents 85.7% of group revenue. Revenue from Apartments was up by 52.7% compared with H1 2020 and stood at EUR487.2 million (excl. VAT). Revenue from Single-family Homes in Communities amounted to EUR31.9 million (excl. VAT), versus EUR33.2 million (excl. VAT) in H1 2020. - Profitability data

Gross margin in H1 2021 was EUR104.7 million, compared with EUR73.5 million in H1 2020.

Current operating expenses totaled EUR58.7 million (9.7% of revenue), versus EUR61.2 million in H1 2020 (15.9% of revenue).

Current operating income (or EBIT) stood at EUR45.9 million, compared with EUR12.3 million in H1 2020. Current operating margin (or EBIT margin) was 7.6% versus 3.2% in H1 2020. Attributable net income for H1 2021 was EUR22.7 million versus EUR2.1 million in H1 2020. - Financial structure and liquidity

Net cash (excluding the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities) was EUR46.4 million at May 31, 2021, compared with net cash of EUR62.5 million at end-2020 and net debt of EUR78.6 million at May 31, 2020.

Cash assets (available cash and investment securities) stood at EUR197.3 million, compared with EUR215.2 million at November 30, 2020.

Financing capacity was EUR447.3 million (versus EUR465.2 million at November 30, 2020).

Working capital requirement was EUR116.9 million, i.e. 8.4% of revenue over 12 months, compared with EUR122.1 million at November 30, 2020 (10.5% of revenue). - 2021 outlook

Revenue for full-year 2021 is forecast at approximately EUR1.3 billion with an EBIT margin equivalent to the 2020 figure.

The earnings outlook for fiscal year 2021, the soundness of Kaufman & Broad's financial structure and its high backlog suggest that the dividend payable in first-half 2022 for fiscal year 2021 will be at least EUR1.85 per share.

The outlook as a whole is based on a stabilization of the current economic and health situation.

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr - Next periodic disclosure date: - October 1, 2021: Results for the first nine months of 2021 (after market close)

Contacts

Press Relations DGM Conseil Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 6 14 50 15 84 thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr Chief Financial Officer Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti Bruno Coche 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com 01 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Its size, profitability and strong brand name have made Kaufman & Broad one of France's leading property developers and builders.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority, the "AMF") on March 31, 2021 under number D.21-039. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's operations, results and outlook, as well as the related risk factors. Kaufman & Broad notes in particular the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. Should one or more of these risks occur, the operations, assets, financial position, results or outlook of the Kaufman & Broad group, as well as the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares, could be materially adversely affected.

This press release does not, and shall not, constitute a public offer, nor an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation to offer to purchase or to subscribe securities in any jurisdiction. - Glossary

Backlog (order book): in the case of sales before completion (VEFA), the backlog covers orders for housing units that have not been delivered and for which a notarized deed of sale has not yet been signed, and orders for housing units that have not been delivered and for which a notarized deed of sale has been signed for the portion not yet recorded in revenue (in the case of a program that is 30% complete, 30% of the revenue from a housing unit for which a notarized deed has been signed is recognized as revenue, while 70% is included in the backlog). The backlog is a summary established at a given time, making it possible to estimate the amount of revenue yet to be recognized over the coming months and thus upholding the group's forecasts - with the proviso that there is an element of uncertainty in the conversion of the backlog into revenue, particularly for orders for which a deed of sale has not yet been signed.

Lease-before-completion (BEFA): a lease-before-completion involves a customer leasing a building before it is built or redeveloped.

Working Capital Requirement (WCR): WCR results from deferrals of cash flow: inflows and outflows relating to operating expenditures and revenues necessary for the design, production and marketing of real estate projects. WCR can thus be simply expressed as current assets (inventory + accounts receivable + other operating receivables + advances received + deferred income) minus current liabilities (accounts payable + tax and social security liabilities + other operating liabilities + prepaid expenses). The amount of WCR will depend in particular on the length of the operating cycle, the extent and duration of the work-in-process inventory carried, the number of projects initiated, and the payment terms granted by suppliers and delivery schedules granted to customers.

Free cash flow: free cash flow is equal to cash flow less net operating investments for the period.

Cash flow: cash flow after cost of financial debt and taxes is equal to consolidated net income adjusted for the group's share of the income of equity affiliates and joint ventures, the income from discontinued operations, and estimated income and expenses.

Financing capacity: corresponds to cash assets plus lines of credit not yet drawn.

Senior loans (lines of credit): banks use senior debt to fund LBO (leveraged buyout) transactions. LBO financing by banks is risky in the bank credit market. It consists of loans repayable by installments and/or, most frequently, "bullet repayment" type loans, but also lines of credit to finance the working capital requirements and growth policies of companies involved in this type of acquisition. Senior debt is debt that enjoys specific guarantees, the repayment of which has priority over other so-called subordinated debt. It is therefore "priority debt."

Take-up period: the inventory take-up period is the number of months required for available housing units to be sold if sales continue at the same pace as in previous months, i.e. housing units outstanding (available supply) per quarter divided by the number of orders per quarter ended and with orders in turn divided by three.

Dividend: the dividend is the share of a company's annual net profit distributed to shareholders. Its amount is proposed by the Board of Directors and is subject to approval at the Shareholders' Meeting. It is payable within a maximum period of nine months after the end of the fiscal year.

EBIT: corresponds to current operating income, i.e. gross margin less current operating expenses.

Gross financial debt or financial debt: gross financial debt consists of long-term and short-term financial liabilities, financial hedging instruments relating to liabilities constituting gross financial debt, and the interest accrued on balance sheet items constituting gross financial debt.

Net debt or net financial debt: a company's net debt or net financial debt is the balance between its gross financial liabilities (or gross financial debt) on the one hand, and the available cash and financial investments constituting its "cash assets" on the other. It represents the company's creditor or debtor position with respect to third parties outside the operating cycle.

EHU: EHUs (Equivalent Housing Units) are a direct reflection of business volumes. The number of EHUs is a function of multiplying (i) the number of housing units of a given program for which notarized sales deeds have been signed by (ii) the ratio between the group's property expenses and construction expenses incurred on said program and the total expense budget for said program.

Gross margin: corresponds to revenue less cost of sales. The cost of sales is made up of the price of land and any related costs plus the cost of construction.

Property supply: this refers to the total inventory of properties available for sale as of the date in question, i.e. all unordered housing units as of this date (minus the programs that have not yet entered the marketing phase).

Property portfolio: This consists of all land for development for which a commitment (deed or promise of sale) has been signed.

Debt (or gearing) ratio: ratio of a company's net debt (or net financial debt) to its consolidated shareholders' equity. It is a measure of the risk to the company's financial structure.

Orders: measured in volume terms (units) and value terms; orders reflect the group's sales activity. Orders are recognized in revenue based on the time necessary to "convert" an order into a signed and notarized deed, which is the point at which income is generated. In addition, in the case of multi-occupancy housing programs that include mixed-use buildings (apartments, business premises, retail space and offices), all of the floor space is converted into housing unit equivalents.

Orders (in value): this figure represents the value of the real property as expressed in order contracts signed, including VAT, for a given period. It is net of cancellations recorded during that period.

Land reserve: This includes land for development (also called the "property portfolio"), i.e. land for which a deed or promise of sale has been signed, as well as land under review, i.e. land for which a deed or promise of sale has not yet been signed.

Managed housing: managed housing, or serviced housing, refers to a property complex consisting of housing units (homes or apartments) for residential use and offering a minimum number of services such as a reception, the supply of linen, house cleaning and maintenance, and breakfast. There are several different types of housing in this category: student housing including apartment complexes, mostly furnished studios with a kitchenette located in the vicinity of schools and universities and close to public transportation; tourist accommodation located in high-potential tourist areas offering, in addition to the usual services, amenities such as swimming pools, sports fields, sometimes saunas, steam rooms, jacuzzis and children's clubs; corporate housing as an alternative to traditional hotels, including studios (about 80%) and two-room apartments located in city centers or close to major business hubs with convenient access to everything; and lastly, senior residences (including both assisted and non-assisted living facilities for the elderly) designed to prepare for an aging population and housing people aged 55 and over; their customers include both leaseholders and property owners.

CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility): Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is the contribution made by businesses to sustainable development issues. For businesses, this strategy consists in taking into account the social and environmental impacts of their activities and adopting best practices, thus helping to better society and protect the environment. CSR makes it possible to combine economic thinking, social responsibility and environmental responsibility (as defined by the French Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy).

Take-up rate: the take-up rate represents the percentage of a property program's initial inventory that is sold on a monthly basis (sales per month divided by the initial inventory), i.e. net monthly orders divided by the ratio between the opening inventory and the closing inventory, divided by two.

EBIT margin: expressed as a percentage, it corresponds to current operating income, i.e. gross margin less current operating expenses divided by revenue.

Cash assets: this corresponds to cash and cash equivalents on the assets side of the balance sheet, i.e. all available cash (bank balances and cash on hand), investment securities (short-term investments and term deposits) and order balances.

Net cash: this corresponds to "negative" net debt or "negative" net financial debt, which means that the company's balance of available cash and financial investments constituting its "cash assets" is greater than the amount of its gross liabilities (or gross financial debt).

Units: the number of housing units or equivalent housing units (for mixed projects) for a given project. The number of equivalent housing units is calculated as a ratio between the surface area by type (business premises, retail space or offices) and the average surface area of the housing units previously obtained.

Sale-before-completion (VEFA): a sale-before-completion is an agreement whereby the seller transfers its rights to the land and ownership of the existing buildings to the buyer immediately. The future structures will become the buyer's property as and when they are completed: the buyer is required to pay the price of these structures as the works progress. The seller retains the powers of the Project Owner until acceptance of the work.

APPENDICES - Financial data

Key consolidated data

Q2 H1 Q2 H1 In EUR thousands 2021 2021 2020 2020 Revenue 319,931 605,846 85,750 384,964 - Of which Housing 271,780 519,122 80,109 352,268 - Of which Commercial 46,700 82,960 4,819 30,016 - Of which Other 1,451 3,764 822 2,680 Gross margin 55,263 104,676 16,394 73,492 Gross margin (%) 17.3% 17.3% 19.1% 19.1% EBIT 24,034 45,942 -13,079 12,275 Current operating margin (%) 7.5% 7.6% -15.3% 3.2% Attributable net income 10,930 22,732 -11,053 2,145 Attributable net income per share (EUR/share)* 0.50 1.05 -0.50 0.10

* Based on the number of shares making up the share capital of Kaufman & Broad S.A., i.e. 22,088,023 shares at May 31, 2020 and 21,713,023 shares at May 31, 2021

Consolidated income statement*

Q2 H1 Q2 H1 In EUR thousands 2021 2021 2020 2020 Revenue 319,931 605,846 85,750 384,964 Cost of sales -264,668 (501,169) -69,356 -311,472 Gross margin 55,263 104,676 16,394 73,492 Selling expenses -3,183 (7,105) (4,432) -9,319 Administrative expenses -16,035 (26,462) -12,205 (25,556) Technical and after-sales service expenses -5,260 -10,518 (4,078) (9,465) Development and program expenses (6,750) -14,648 (8,757) -16,878 EBIT 24,034 45,942 -13,079 12,275 Other non-recurring income and expenses 0 0 0 0 Operating income 24,034 45,942 -13,079 12,275 Cost of net financial debt (3,757) -5,986 -2,838 -5,416 Other financial income and expenses 0 0 0 0 Income tax (4556) -10,133 5,730 1,058 Share of income (loss) 53 762 260 450 of associates and joint ventures Consolidated net income 15,774 30,586 -9,927 8,366 Minority interests 4,844 7,854 1,126 6,221 Attributable net income 10,930 22,732 -11,053 2,145

*Not approved by the Board of Directors and unaudited.

Consolidated balance sheet*

In EUR thousands May 31, November 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Goodwill 68,661 68,661 Intangible assets 91,107 91,060 Property, plant and equipment 5,196 5,977 IFRS 16 right-of-use assets 18,794 20,388 Associates and joint ventures 10,829 5,767 Other non-current financial assets 7,271 7,021 Deferred tax assets 502 502 Non-current assets 202,360 199,376 Inventory 455,576 378,451 Accounts receivable 434,309 464,977 Other receivables 180,680 183,896 Cash and cash equivalents 197,289 215,192 Prepaid expenses 863 1515 Current assets 1,268,716 1,243,031 TOTAL ASSETS 1,471,076 1,442,407 May 31, November 30, 2021 2020 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 5,645 5,743 Additional paid-in capital 212,746 220,539 Attributable net income 22,732 40,138 Attributable shareholders' equity 241,123 266,420 Minority interests (balance sheet) 13,137 8,998 Shareholders' equity 254,260 275,418 Non-current provisions 35,048 39,883 Non-current financial liabilities (maturing in > 1 year) 149,264 149,008 IFRS 16 financial lease liabilities (maturing in > 1 year) 11,576 13,368 Deferred tax liabilities 56,464 47,006 Non-current liabilities 252,351 249,265 Current provisions 1,665 2,017 Other current financial liabilities (maturing in < 1 year) 1,640 3,656 IFRS 16 financial lease liabilities (maturing in < 1 year) 6,625 6,322 Accounts payable 812,165 759,985 Other payables 141,152 144,697 Deferred income 1,217 1,047 Current liabilities 964,465 917,724 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,471,076 1,442,407

*Not approved by the Board of Directors and unaudited.

Operating data

Q2 H1 Q2 H1 Housing 2021 2021 2020 2020 Revenue (in EUR millions, excl. tax) 271.8 519.1 80.1 352.3 - Of which apartments 259.3 487.2 73.2 319.1 - Of which single-family homes in communities 12.5 31.9 6.9 33.2 Deliveries (EHUs) 1,525 2,908 405 1,885 - Of which apartments 1,478 2,777 378 1,750 - Of which single-family homes in communities 47 131 27 135 Net orders (number) 1,636 2,780 2,153 3,635 - Of which apartments 1,499 2,637 1,920 3,360 - Of which single-family homes in communities 137 143 233 275 Net orders (in EUR millions, incl. tax) 335.4 569.7 545.5 872.0 - Of which apartments 300.4 532.3 475.9 789.8 - Of which single-family homes in communities 35.0 37.4 69.5 82.2 Commercial offer at end of period (number) 1,876 1,881 Backlog at end of period - In value terms (in EUR millions, excl. tax) 2,289.9 2,464.2 - Of which apartments 2,175.5 2,315.9 - Of which single-family homes in communities 114.3 148.3 - In months of business activity 24.3 22.1 Property portfolio at end of period (number) 35,000 34,864 H1 H1 Commercial Q2 2021 Q2 2020 2021 2020 Revenue (in EUR millions, excl. tax) 46.7 83.0 4.8 30.0 Net orders (in EUR millions, incl. tax) 1.1 39.5 4.9 1,079.9 Backlog at end of period (in EUR millions, excl. tax) 1,200.4 1,324.5

*Not approved by the Board of Directors and unaudited. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: H1 2021 Results

1217963 12-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

