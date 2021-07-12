Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Pauses Exploration at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario Due to Forest Fires

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) reports that exploration at the Cole Gold Mines Property has been paused due to forest fire activity west of Red Lake. Several forest fires are currently active 10 to 30 km west of the Cole Property. Of these fires, Fire 77 is significant in that has the potential to reach the west shore of Red Lake and make the situation unsafe for work on the Cole Property. Company personnel had been in communication with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Red Lake Fire Management Headquarters and on July 11, 2020 the MNRF requested that all of the Company's personnel vacate the site.

All of Rockland Resources' staff and contractors have been demobilized from the Project and are safe and accounted for. The Property is not in immediate danger from forest fires, however, the Company is monitoring the situation closely. Subject to the resumption of safe working conditions, the drilling program announced on July 7, 2021 is currently planned to restart on July 25, 2021. The Company would like to thank Bow Narrows Camp, Red Lake, for their support in the demobilization.

About the Cole Gold Mines Property

Rockland Resources Ltd. is acquiring a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines Property, located in Ball township, Red Lake Mining Divison, Ontario. The Property consists of 28 mining claims (568 ha) located 30 km west of the Cochenour, Campbell, Red Lake mine complex owned and operated by Evolution Mining. The Property represents a rare opportunity to explore a strategically located asset in one of the most active, prolific producing mining districts in Canada. The property hosts high-grade gold values in a classic Red Lake-type quartz vein and silica-sulphide replacement zones.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the properties. In addition to the Cole Gold Property, Rockland is exploring the Summit Old Timer Property that consists of three (3) mineral claims covering an area of 1,915 hectares located approximately 17 km southeast of the City of Nelson, within the Nelson Mining Division, British Columbia.

