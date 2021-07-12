Bradenton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) ("808" or the "Company"), today releases the photos and product specifications of its first entry-level electric trike vehicle "Orca Roadster," which it is a product of international cooperation program and will be ready for the North America market in Q-4 this year.

According to Mr. David Chen, President & CEO and the company, "Orca Roadster is a fun to drive, and very affordable to own, 100% pure plug-in electric reverse trike. It is deemed as an autocycle, so it does not require a motorcycle nor motorcycle endorsement on your driver's license to drive in most of the states in the U.S. The Company will recruit a number of local resellers in certain geographic areas in the Sunbelt States, and set up some mall locations as the Tesla business model in Florida to launch this vehicle soon. We are working on our other models aggressively at the moment, and we are very excited to roll out our next model which it is a lot more powerful and much faster in the very near future. "

There is a short video here: https://youtu.be/HvorQdJbObg.





Brand Name SilverLight Electric Vehicle ( Florida ) WMI ( World Manufacturer Identification ) 4S9 NHTSA Manufacturer Number 20744 Model Orca Roadster Vehicle Type Plug-In Electric Reverse-Trike Vehicle MSRP $ 9,990. Dimension 2620 X 1620 X 800 mm Number of Seats Two ( 2 ) Front Wheels 185 / 30 - R14 Rear Wheel 270 / 30 - R14 Wheel Base 1670 mm Ground Clearance 100 mm Brake Type ( Front / Rear ) Disc / Disc Front Suspension Double Arm - Swing Rear Suspension Integra Net Weight 250 Kg / 550 lbs Gross Weight 280 Kg / 616 lbs Maximum Power 11.8 kw / 6000 Maximum Torque ( N.M / R / Min ) ( 30 ) / 2000 Maximum Speed 110 KM / H ( 70 MPH ) Electric Motor 4.0 KW Battery 72V50Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Transmission D + N + R Charge Time 3 - 6 Hours Cruise Distance 2 - 3 Hours ( approx. 120 miles ) Available Colors Black, Red, Yellow, Silver and White





Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words "hope," "anticipate," "may" and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight International Group

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is one of the only two autogyro (gyrocopter) aircraft manufacturers in the U.S. and it is based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. Its sister company - SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc., is an electric reverse-trike vehicle and low-speed EV manufacturer (WMI # 4S9 & NHTSA # 20744) based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.





