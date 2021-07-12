Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. ("OFB" or the "Company") is a well capitalized and unified blockchain technology company focused on developing or acquiring relevant and disruptive blockchain applications, in addition to an environmentally conscious boutique cryptocurrency mining operation located in the historic town of Ocean Falls, British Columbia. OFB's objective is to develop and acquire a portfolio of revenue generating blockchain technology applications in addition to generating ongoing revenues from its bitcoin mining operations.

The biggest crtiticism of blockchain technology is the lack of a problem to solve and no clear revenue stream. The Company's blockchain applications will focus on practical areas that can quickly scale, such as its captive insurance applications which will facilitate a portfolio of property and casualty insurance products including prize idemnity.

OFB's mining facility is currently completing infrastructure upgrades from 1MW to 2MW+ of capacity with the potential of increasing capacity significantly as required. These upgrades are anticipated to be completed by August, 2021. The Company's mining operations are currently revenue generating with revenues expected to increase substantially once the infrastructure upgrades are completed.

OFB has a strong national presence with a head office in Vancouver, British Columbia, crypto mining operations situated in Ocean Falls, British Columbia, including a very favorable relationship with green energy power producer Boralex Inc. ("Boralex"), and additional offices and management in Toronto, Ontario. Boralex is a Quebec based company that owns the Ocean Falls power plant with a market capitalization of over $4 billion and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Ocean Falls is located at the end of Cousins Inlet, near Bella Bella, British Columbia. The history of the town is unique in that it was once the second largest paper producing mill on the BC coast, going into operation in 1912 and home to about 4000 people. The town had a K-12 school system, its own hospital, one of the province's largest hotels and an olympic swimming pool where many champions trained. The paper mill ceased operations permanently in 1980 and most of the residents moved, leaving little more than 50 people in the entire town in the decades since. The founders of OFB were interested in the history and saw a great opportunity to help revitalize the town while using some of the underutilized hydroelectric power from the original turbines since the shutdown of the mill.

OFB plans to go public through a non-offering prospectus by way of listing its securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Company anticipates to be a publicly listed company in the summer of 2021 with sufficient capital for operations and expansion plans into 2022.

