Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest" or the "Company") announced today that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General meeting (the "AGM") held on July 8, 2021, in Vancouver, BC, Canada. At the AGM, shareholders voted in favour of all nominations to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), with Tyler Ruks, Nigel Luckman, Greg Beischer, Tony Barresi, Michael Smyth, and Colin O'Leary each re-elected to the Board. Peter Lekich was elected as a new director to the Board. Shareholders also reappointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company, and approved the Company's stock option plan.

Tyler Ruks, ArcWest's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The Company wishes to thank its shareholders for their continued support of the board of directors and executive management team. Also, I would like to welcome Peter to the board and look forward to his contribution to our business strategy going forward."

Mr. Lekich has more than ten years of experience in a variety of finance roles and is currently Vice President of Investor Relations at Galiano Gold, a junior producer with operations in Ghana. Prior to that he was Manager of Investor Relations for Eldorado Gold, a mid-cap gold producer with operations in Turkey, Canada and Greece. In both of these roles he led the investor relations function and developed strategies to engage the investment community. Prior to this Peter worked in a variety of project finance, asset management and investor relations roles at Alterra Power, a developer and operator of renewable power projects. Peter has a B.A.SC in Chemical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from the Sauder School of Business.

Tyler Ruks, Chief Executive Officer and President and Director

For further information please contact: Tyler Ruks, Telephone: 1 (604) 809-6095, Email: truks@arcwestexploration.com

