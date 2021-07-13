StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces New Ticker Symbol for OTC Markets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021/ StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective July 8, 2021 the Company has a new ticker symbol on the OTC Markets in the US. The Company's securities can now be found under the symbol "SZLSF".

As part of the listing process on the OTCQB the Company has requested a new ticker symbol to better represent the cohesion in its Corporate marketing to investors.

"We are pleased to strengthen our overall brand by having our new ticker symbol on the OTC Markets in the US and believe in aligning our brand as we build out our US presence." Commented James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

