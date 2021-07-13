- (PLX AI) - TF Bank Q2 operating profit SEK 84 million vs. estimate SEK 124 million.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:09
|TF Bank Q2 EPS SEK 2.91 vs. Estimate SEK 2.85
|(PLX AI) - TF Bank Q2 operating profit SEK 84 million vs. estimate SEK 124 million.
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Change in TF Bank's executive management team
|STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank has implemented a change in its executive management team, which now consists of CEO Mattias Carlsson, deputy CEO and CFO Mikael Meomuttel...
► Artikel lesen
|02.07.
|TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for January - June 2021
|STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - June 2021, Tuesday 13 July 2021 at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors...
► Artikel lesen
|10.06.
|TF Bank: Monthly statistics May 2021
|STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 9,027 million at the end of May. Compared to May 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 32 % in local...
► Artikel lesen
|11.05.
|TF Bank: Monthly statistics April 2021
|STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 8,922 million at the end of April. Compared to April 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TF BANK AB
|-
|-