Rogue Baron Plc - Another Record Month After Restrictions Lifted

13 July 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Rogue Baron DC Bar Sees Another Record Month After Restrictions Lifted

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ, OTCQB: SHNJF), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, is excited to announce its original bar, Bin 1301 (the 'Bar'), once again saw record sales in June. The Bar produced circa USD 95,000 in unaudited sales over the month. This total was nearly 19% higher than the Bar's previous record high, March of this year, and roughly 32% higher than any month ever before Covid.

The record sales for the month were achieved with eleven days still under Covid restrictions. On June 11th the Washington DC government lifted all of its Covid restrictions. The Bar is now operating restriction free, but still has some of its seating limitations in place.

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"The exciting piece about seeing record sales month after month at Bin is because people are spending more money. Pre-covid the average spend per customer was circa USD 20. Post-covid the average spend is nearly USD 35. Having almost doubled the average spend is a huge difference. This together with the end of Covid restrictions and the ability to increase service space outdoors puts in a great space to make a paradigm revenue shift for this bar and by inference to our new bar as well to us.

More than one person has compared the current situation to the end of prohibition. "

