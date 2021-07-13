The German companies plan to combine their tools for project planning and battery systems via a new interface. They aim to simplify the work processes of planners and installers.From pv magazine Germany German inverter manufacturer SMA will pair its Sunny Design tool with mounting-system specialist Renusol's PV-Configurator 3.0 platform via a new interface to make work processes for installers more efficient. They said layout changes will be more easily implemented. Multiple data entries will no longer he necessary with the new interface. PV-Configurator 3.0 allows PV system planners to create ...

