- (PLX AI) - Nokia expects to revise upwards its 2021 financial guidance.
- • Nokia says Q2 saw continued strength in the business, improving its expectations for the full year
- • Nokia now expects to revise upwards its prior outlook ranges for 2021
- • Our first half performance has shown evidence of this in good cost control and also benefited from strength in a number of our end markets, CEO says
- • We continue to expect some headwinds in the second half as we have previously highlighted but our performance in the first half provides a good foundation for the full year: CEO
NOKIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de