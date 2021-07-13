DJ Xintela (XINT): Initiation - Advancing integrins as innovation engine

Edison Investment Research Limited Xintela (XINT): Initiation - Advancing integrins as innovation engine 13-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 13 July 2021Xintela (XINT): Initiation - Advancing integrins as innovation engine Xintela, backed by its integrin biomarker technology platform XINMARK, is a potential disrupter in the regenerative stem cell and oncology areas. Initial targets are osteoarthritis (OA), glioblastoma (GBM) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), all areas with significant unmet need. 2021 could be a transformational year with an expected start for a Phase I/IIa trial for OA and the planned spinoff of the oncology arm. ARDS optionality in the COVID-19 world presents an outside opportunity too. Potential deals or partnerships in animal OA and oncology are near-term triggers.With preclinical trials complete and the crucial GMP certification achieved (May 2021), timely commencement of the clinical Phase I/IIa knee OA study and successful conclusion of the planned Targinta spin-off (potentially unlocking untapped value) should be the next catalysts for Xintela. Concerns around funding needs have been alleviated to a degree by the SEK28m directed share issue in June 2021, with the company seeking to secure various forms of long-term financing for both Xintela and Targinta. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Jyoti Prakash +91 981 880 0393 healthcare@edisongroup.com Maxim Jacobs +1 646 653 7027 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

