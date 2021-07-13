Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoffagentur mit brisanten Ergebnissen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R75A ISIN: XS2054209320 Ticker-Symbol: 0O4A 
Lang & Schwarz
13.07.21
10:24 Uhr
101,02 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
WINTERSHALL DEA GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINTERSHALL DEA GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,96101,0710:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WINTERSHALL DEA
WINTERSHALL DEA GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WINTERSHALL DEA GMBH101,020,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.