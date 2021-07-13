Turbulent Flux, a Software-as-a-Service flow simulation company, today announced a collaboration with Wintershall Dea to provide critical real-time well rate insights that help optimize operations of oil and gas producing assets. The collaboration plays to the commitment of both parties to unleash value from scalable and sustainable technology innovations within the industry.

As Europe's leading independent gas and oil company, Wintershall Dea is dedicated to a frontrunning position within the digital transition, and has joined forces with innovative teams to provide the next generation tools and services facilitating this.

"We are excited to team up with Turbulent Flux on our digital transformation journey. Turbulent Flux compliments our portfolio of powerful and scalable real-time tools that help us optimize our oil and gas production lines," says Peter Dabrowski, Project Manager Digitalization at Wintershall Dea.

"Access to quality flow rate predictions and live insights into fluids is the basis for effective production optimization. We are excited to collaborate with a digital frontrunner as Wintershall Dea in solving together the industry's operational challenges and to enhance our collaboration on the development of user-centric software solutions going forward," says Gjermund Weisz, COO at Turbulent Flux.

Turbulent Flux's real-time, cloud-native software solutions are based on a unique hybrid modeling approach, combining predictive capabilities of physical models with machine learning models that assist and self-adjust over time. This assures an unprecedented level of accuracy and accessibility in the market. The portfolio of its proprietary software products ranges from virtual flow metering and pipeline monitoring, to advisers assessing flow instabilities and depositions.

About Wintershall Dea

Wintershall Dea is Europe's leading independent natural gas and oil company with more than 120 years of experience as an operator and project partner along the entire E&P value chain. The company with German roots and headquarters in Kassel and Hamburg explores for and produces gas and oil in 13 countries worldwide in an efficient and responsible manner. With activities in Europe, Russia, Latin America and the MENA region (Middle East North Africa), Wintershall Dea has a global upstream portfolio and, with its participation in natural gas transport, is also active in the midstream business.

Wintershall Dea was formed from the merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, in 2019. Today, the company employs around 2,500 people worldwide from over 60 nations.

https://wintershalldea.com/en

About Turbulent Flux

Turbulent Flux provides real-time simulation software for flow insights for the oil gas industry. Simulations undertaken are based on a hybrid model combining the predictive capabilities of physical models with the speed and self-correcting abilities of data analytics. We are a trusted software provider to clients around the world.

www.turbulentflux.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005067/en/

Contacts:

Gjermund Weisz

COO, Turbulent Flux

gw@turbulentflux.com

+47 99 60 83 01

Peter Dabrowski

Project Manager Digitalization, Wintershall Dea

peter.dabrowski@wintershalldea.com