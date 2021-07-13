News summary:

Cyprus Telecommunications Authority required highly precise phase and time synchronization to meet demand for future high-value 5G services

ADVA's OSA 5420 Series delivers highest accuracy as well as hardware redundancy for new levels of resilience

New infrastructure meets Cyta's legacy needs and ensures smooth migration to packet-based synchronization

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) is leveraging its timing technology in a national synchronization network, addressing legacy timing applications and ensuring a smooth migration to precise packet timing for 5G critical services in the future. The solution enables Cyta to meet the stringent timing requirements of next-generation services while supporting all existing mobile technologies. ADVA's Oscilloquartz PTP grandmaster clock and GNSS receiver technology not only enhances synchronization precision but also provides new levels of resilience and reliability. The project was facilitated by ADVA's partners, the ICT solutions providers GCC Computers Ltd and ADAPTIT S.A., which will also provide ongoing technical support.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005088/en/

ADVA's synchronization technology is helping Cyta smoothly migrate to 5G services (Photo: Business Wire)

"Cyta now has a synchronization network able to address the accuracy, efficiency and stability demands of 5G. With support for NTP, PTP and SyncE, our technology ensures that the new infrastructure meets the needs of Cyta's legacy applications, ensuring a smooth migration to the precise packet timing that is critical for 5G services," said Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "Together with GCC's and ADAPTIT S.A.'s teams, we've engineered a solution that fits Cyta's exact requirements. It provides the sub-microsecond accuracy necessary for advanced mobile applications together with hardware redundancy for unbeatable resilience. What's more, our Ensemble Controller network management technology makes it simple to operate."

Prior to the deployment, Cyta's timing network was based purely on frequency synchronization. It now distributes stable and accurate phase and time-of-day information, supporting the enhanced spectrum utilization needed for 5G. The solution features the OSA 5420 Series of grandmaster clocks, optimized for mobile backhaul and fronthaul in the radio access network. In the core, the OSA 5440 provides highest accuracy and availability with its dual multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receiver and full hardware redundancy. The technology is remotely controlled by ADVA's Ensemble Sync Director. This provides a powerful management platform, giving Cyta full visibility of its synchronization infrastructure and assuring perfect end-to-end timing.

"We've worked closely with Cyta to create a synchronization solution that fits its precise needs. Able to support both legacy and next-generation packet networking, Cyta's new timing network is space- and power-efficient, assured by in-service PTP and GNSS monitoring and protected by hardware redundancy. Our engineers have also provided support at every stage of the process and made certain that the installation was carried out without any disruption to services," commented Vasileios Karavasilis, commercial director, ADAPTIT S.A. "As a key distributor of ADVA's Oscilloquartz solutions, we know all about the value of precise and reliable timing in mission-critical networks. Cyta is now prepared for mass 5G rollout with a synchronization architecture able to meet key challenges both now and in the future."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com

About GCC Computers Ltd.

GCC Computers has a distinguished market presence in Cyprus as an ICT System Integrator and has built a strong reputation as the employer of the best technology professionals. For more than 30 years, GCC has been acknowledged with considerable success serving Public/Government, Telecommunications Utilities, Banking/Finance and SME (Small-Medium-Enterprise) sectors with innovative solutions. GCC's expertise and extensive partnerships help clients harness the technology power to thrive on change and guide their digital transformation journeys. For more information, please visit us at www.gcc.com.cy

About ADAPTIT S.A.

ADAPTIT S.A. is a highly specialized System Integrator that combines latest technology trends to offer its clients innovative tailor-made solutions, according to their needs, and finally delivers high-quality TURNKEY PROJECTS, ensuring the highest possible performance of their investment. With a wide-range portfolio of networking solutions ADAPTIT provides networking expertise to Service Providers, Government Agencies and Enterprises. ADAPTIT S.A. has presence in most European countries, having delivered similar major projects to several Service Providers in Spain, Sweden, Finland, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Malta, Bulgaria, and Albania. For more information, please visit us atwww.adaptit.gr

About Cyta

Cyta is the leading provider of integrated electronic communications in Cyprus. Making the most of its technologically advanced networks, it offers a wide range of services and solutions to meet the ever-increasing demands of its residential and business customers for voice, data and content applications. With a pivotal role in the digital transformation of Cyprus, Cyta is deploying an island-wide, fiber-optic network, while it progressively upgrades its mobile network technology. It advances and maintains subsea and satellite networks for international connections of strategic importance that have established Cyprus as a regional telecommunications and connectivity hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.www.cyta.com.cy

