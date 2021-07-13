- (PLX AI) - DSV Panalpina has 22% upside as acquisitions will continue to drive value creation, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, initiating coverage of the stock with a buy rating.
- • Price target DKK 1,880 compared to yesterday's close of DKK 1,540.50
- • DSV is likely to deliver 12% annual average EPS growth through 2030, Kepler says
- • The valuation may look high, but there is significant value creation potential from future transactions and acquisitions, Kepler says
