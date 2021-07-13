In June, solar stocks underperformed, writes Jesse Pichel of ROTH Capital Partners. The U.S. residential market retains a positive outlook, though rising prices and forced labor concerns represent significant challenges.From pv magazine 07/2021 The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) decreased 2.5%, while the S&P 500 increased by 1.1% and the DJIA decreased by 1.8%. The top five performing solar stocks in the US all saw gains: Sunnova Energy International, Inc. (23.4%), Generac Holdings, Inc. (23.3%), Enphase Energy (20.0%), Sunrun, Inc. (18.9%), and SunPower Corp. (10.0%). The index performed marginally ...

