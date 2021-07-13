Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.07.2021
Deutsche Rohstoffagentur mit brisanten Ergebnissen!
13.07.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FirstFarms A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to conversion

The share capital of FirstFarms has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 14 July 2021 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060056166           
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:         FirstFarms            
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 7.653.977 shares (DKK 76.539.770)
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:        140.662 shares (DKK 1.406.620)  
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  7.794.639 shares (DKK 77.946.390)
--------------------------------------------------------
Conversion price:   DKK 46.15            
--------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 10              
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      FFARMS              
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     37192              
--------------------------------------------------------





__________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel.
+45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1006007
