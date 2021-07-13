- (PLX AI) - DNB shares slipped a tad more than 1% despite a significant beat on second quarter earnings, as investors worried whether the bank can sustain such performance in future quarters, analysts said.
- • The Norwegian bank surprised positively on commissions, posting a good quality top-line result, SEB said
- • Net reversals of loan losses also helped the over-performance, analysts said
- • But on the negative side, costs ended up 3% above consensus, SEB said
DNB BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de