- (PLX AI) - TeamViewer had a soft second quarter, but the valuation is so far below its peers that the risk/reward is to the upside, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining their buy rating on the stock.
- • Price target cut to EUR 51 from EUR 53; implies 75% upside
- • TeamViewer can achieve 30% growth in the second half of the year, BofA said
- • There needs to be a rebound in the second half, but TeamViewer has long-term strategic value, BofA said
