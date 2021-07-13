A group of international scientists has compared the hypothetical performance of three novel shapes of solar modules - pyramidal, hexagonal and conical - and has found the latter has the strongest potential in terms of thermal behavior. According to their findings, a cooling technique based on forced airflow is key to making these solar module shapes into a feasible solution.An international research group has sought to investigate the technical feasibility of pyramidal, hexagonal, and conical solar panels, and has compared their potential thermal performance, power output and efficiency, assuming ...

