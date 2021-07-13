India's solar capacity additions will surge in the 2021-22 fiscal year, led by a strong project pipeline. Tariffs will go up in line with rising module prices, but will remain competitive at less than INR 3/kWh ($0.040/kWh), according to a new report by ICRA.From pv magazine India India is set to see a surge in solar installations in fiscal 2022 and will likely add up to 8.5 GW of PV capacity in the fiscal year, according to ratings agency ICRA. ICRA expects an aggregate 10.5 GW to 11 GW of fresh renewables capacity in fiscal 2022, with solar accounting for 8.5 GW, wind about 2 GW, and the rest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...