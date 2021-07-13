Checkit (www.checkit.net) has announced the appointment of Kit Kyte as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's continuing international growth in the provision of intelligent operations management.

Kit Kyte, CEO, Checkit (Photo: Business Wire)

Kit Kyte joined Checkit in February as Chief Commercial Officer and has overseen the transformation of sales and marketing to drive significant growth in prospective revenue.

He was previously Vice President of digital transformation services specialist Genpact, where he led European sales with an annual value of over £100m. His extensive leadership experience includes numerous combat roles as an Army Officer in the Royal Gurkha Rifles, as well as a consistent track record of leadership success in the private sector.

The Checkit platform provides widespread deskless workforces with a digital assistant that prompts, guides and tracks essential frontline activities in food retail, franchises, facilities management and healthcare. Real-time data is delivered to management dashboards to enable continuous improvement in agility, customer experience, efficiency and compliance.

Kit Kyte, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead Checkit at such a pivotal moment. I truly believe that we have a unique product and value proposition, which will have a significant impact on the future of the deskless workforce. I look forward to continuing to work with Keith and the Board as we position our business to meet this tremendous growth opportunity."

Following this appointment, Keith Daley will step back from his executive role over a handover period of six months and will then remain on the Board as Non-Executive Chair.

Checkit's Executive Chair Keith Daley said: "We are delighted that Kit Kyte, an internal candidate, has been successful in the Group formal selection process for the position of Chief Executive Officer. This was the result of a comprehensive selection process which included a total of 165 internal and external candidates being assessed and 60 interviews taking place Having worked with Kit during the past five months I have been impressed with his drive, strategic insight, practical approach and early sales successes."

About Checkit

Checkit is the digital assistant for deskless workforces, enabling operational agility and intelligent decision-making in large multinational and complex national organisations. The solution offers optional plugins for sensor networks and smart building management.

The Checkit Connect platform prompts, guides, tracks and analyses frontline activities through digital workflows. Real-time data is captured from multiple workplaces. The platform empowers leaders to comprehend and continually improve processes, enhancing innovation, productivity, efficiency, energy usage, waste reduction, customer experience, safety and compliance.

Checkit provides intelligent operations tools to the retail, franchise, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property sectors.

Checkit has customers including the NHS, bp, Waitrose, Sodexo and Center Parcs. The Checkit platform generates around 11bn data points per year from sensors and digital workflows.

Checkit is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with its operations centre in Fleet, UK, and US office in Florida. The company has over 170 employees.

