DiscovOre Plc - Result of GM and Broadening of Investment Strategy

DiscovOre plc

(To be renamed Oscillate plc)

AQSE: ORE

("DiscovOre plc" or the "Company")

All Resolutions passed at General Meeting, including a broadened investment policy to include Medical Psychedelics, Change of Name & Change of TIDM to, AQSE: MUSH

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company's name will change to Oscillate plc and the change of name will be effective once Companies House has issued a certificate of change of name ("The Certificate"). A further announcement confirming the change of name will be made in due course. Upon issue of the Certificate, the Company's ordinary shares, shall be traded on AQSE Growth Market under the ticker "MUSH". There will be no change to the ISIN number.

The Company's investment strategy will be broadened to include investment in Medical Psychedelic opportunities where consistent with the Company's legal opinion and will be subject to certain review and conditions with the Company's counsel. Upon conclusion of today's General Meeting, DiscovOre plc (to be renamed "Oscillate plc") will maintain an investment strategy covering, medical psychedelics, medical cannabis and special situations.

The Company has also updated the corporate website/domain to reflect the name change and broadened investment strategy, www.oscillateplc.com

DiscovOre plc,

London, 13thJuly 2021

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

