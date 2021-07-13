AI-powered disaggregation, digital innovation and personalization technology noted as company's core strengths

A new IDC MarketScape report from International Data Corporation (IDC) has recognized Bidgely as a "Leader" in digital customer engagement solutions for utilities worldwide. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Customer Engagement Solutions for Utilities 2021 Vendor Assessment(IDC US46149620, June 2021), which evaluated 10 solution providers, credits Bidgely's success in enabling utilities to achieve both highly personalized customer engagement as well as operational objectives. Bidgely is one of only three to be positioned in the "Leaders" Category.

"With the aim of becoming trusted energy advisors, energy retailers around the world are actively seeking to engage their customers by providing personalized, meaningful and valuable experiences. For such a niche market, a rather large group of solution providers are playing the field of digital customer engagement, each carving out its space with unique combinations of functionalities and market plays," said Gaia Gallotti, associate research director, IDC Energy Insights. "Utilities will need to dig deep to understand their customers' major pain points and what is most important to them to prioritize their digital customer engagement investments, as there is a breadth of functionalities for descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, prescriptive and ecosystem engagement."

Designed to aid utilities in implementing current and future digital customer engagement strategies, this IDC MarketScape analyzed vendors' capabilities, strategies and comparative success in the marketplace as well as evaluated potential product evolution. The IDC MarketScape highlighted Bidgely's strength in delivering personalized engagement tools, including Home Energy Reports (HERs), high bill alerts, bill projection estimates, rate plan analysis, behavioral savings recommendations and more. Also, the advantages of its technology approach were noted, which can be embedded as preconfigured plug-ins into utilities' existing workflows or a standalone software-as-a-service solution.

"This recognition as an IDC MarketScape leader is a testament to the power of Bidgely's advancements in digital customer engagement and global leadership," said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. "As consumers continue to become more invested in reducing both energy consumption and their carbon footprints, utilities have the opportunity to personalize their customer engagement strategies and transform themselves into a guide on the path to net-zero for every home."

This recognition follows Bidgely's inclusion as a "Leader" in Guidehouse Insight's Leaderboard for Home Energy Management and the company's strong debut on Guidehouse Insight's Leaderboard for Smart Meter Analytics.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

