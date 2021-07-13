Rising Team Launches the LeaderKit: a Monthly Subscription Toolkit for Creating Engaged Teams

Ideal for remote and hybrid workplaces, Rising Team's Leaderkit is a unique combination of both leadership development and team-building

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Rising Team, a company focused on empowering managers to build engaged, connected and successful teams, today announced the launch of the LeaderKit, a monthly subscription toolkit for managers that makes leadership development and team-building easier.

A subscription to the LeaderKit features a complete collection of training materials and tools for managers to learn about one key leadership theme each month and then lead a team-building workshop focused around that theme. Team sessions can be done virtually or in-person, and are designed to keep remote and hybrid teams engaged.

Based on research with thousands of managers and feedback from Rising Team beta users, the LeaderKit addresses two key needs that managers expressed-convenient ways to fit leadership development into their busy schedules and more help connecting their teams. In just a few hours a month, the LeaderKit helps leaders and their teams grow together. Based on research with thousands of managers and feedback from Rising Team beta users, the LeaderKit addresses two key needs that managers expressed-convenient ways to fit leadership development into their busy schedules and more help connecting their teams. In just a few hours a month, the LeaderKit helps leaders and their teams grow together.

"Managers' jobs have changed dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rising Team Founder and CEO, Jennifer Dulski. "They can no longer rely on the water-cooler alone to facilitate team engagement."

"Whether teams are staying remote, going hybrid, or going back to the office, they need easy and effective ways to reconnect, and most leaders simply don't have the time to develop their own tools and curriculum from scratch," Dulski continued. "By investing just a few hours each month, managers can use the LeaderKit to cultivate an inclusive workforce where every team member feels deeply understood, supported, and empowered."

The LeaderKit helps managers hone their leadership skills, while their teams build meaningful insights that unlock deeper trust and rapport. Each monthly toolkit focuses on one key leadership theme and includes:

Training: Article and audio content based on the latest research around the theme

Article and audio content based on the latest research around the theme Team Assessment: A proprietary exercise to build shared insights across the team

A proprietary exercise to build shared insights across the team Guided Team Workshop: A step-by-step guided team-building session tool that takes care of everything from discussion prompts to countdown timers

A step-by-step guided team-building session tool that takes care of everything from discussion prompts to countdown timers Weekly Leadership Tips : Ideas to incorporate the theme into a leader's regular routine

: Ideas to incorporate the theme into a leader's regular routine Fun Extras: Bonus items, unlocked by completing the team session

Monthly themes revealed each month include a wide range of topics to better equip managers in their roles, such as: Psychological Safety, Amplifying Natural Talents, Navigating Change, Difficult Conversations, Long-term Career Growth, Unconscious Bias + Allyship and many more. Over the months, leaders will build a visual, data-rich summary of each person and the team as a whole across each of these themes. Each Rising Team LeaderKit covers a manager and up to 10 people on their team.

Led by CEO and Founder Jennifer Dulski, Rising Team's proprietary assessments and tools are backed by science and were designed and developed for use with her own teams over her more than 20 years of leadership and management experience at Facebook, Google, Yahoo!, and Change.org.

About Rising Team

Rising Team is a bottoms-up SaaS company that produces the LeaderKit, a monthly subscription toolkit for managers to level up their leadership skills and build engaged, connected and successful teams. The Leaderkit includes a complete collection of training, tools and a guided team-building workshop, all around one key leadership theme each month. The company was founded in 2020 and raised a $3 million dollar seed round led by Female Founders Fund, with participation from Peterson Ventures, Burst Capital, 500 Startups, Xoogler Ventures, Roble Ventures, Supernode Ventures and several angel investors. For more information, visit risingteam.com.

Images available upon request.

For further information contact

charlene@risingteam.com

SOURCE: Rising Team

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655240/Rising-Team-Launches-the-LeaderKit-a-Monthly-Subscription-Toolkit-for-Creating-Engaged-Teams