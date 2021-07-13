Victory Resources Corp.: Victory's Initiates Mag Survey for Lac Simard Property in Quebec

The Company Engaged Abitibi Geophysics to Conduct a 60km Ground Magnetometer Survey

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has begun a mag survey program on its Lac Simard Property in Quebec.

The Lac Simard Property (the "Property") is about 5 km south of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The Property abuts the southern edge of the Goldex claim block. There are 3 operating gold mines within 20 km of the Property including Agnico Eagle's (TSX: AEM) Goldex Mine, 6 km north of the property, Agnico Eagle's (in partnership with Yamana Gold TSX: YRI) Canadian Malartic Mine, 20 km northwest of the property, and Eldorado Gold Corp.'s (TSE: ELD) Lamaque property, 6 km north of the Lac Simard.

Highlights of the Lac Simard Ground Magnetometer Survey:

Abitibi Geophysics engaged to conduct a 60 km ground magnetometer survey over the west-central part of the Lac Simard Property

Much of this area has seen little exploration, though several geophysical surveys and 11 drill holes are recorded on the west side of the property

Magnetometer surveys are a primary tool in determining the structure of a property, as well as outlining magnetic units

Structure exerts a primary control on the location of the gold deposits of the Val D'Or camp

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President

Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)

E-mail: IR@victoryresourcescorp.com

About Victory Resources Corporation

VICTORY RESOURCES CORPORATION (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Victory Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655255/Victorys-Initiates-Mag-Survey-for-Lac-Simard-Property-in-Quebec