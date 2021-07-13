Edison Investment Research Limited: Quantum Genomics (ALQGC): Potentially Transformational Data in August

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Phase IIb data from the QUORUM study in heart failure (HF) patients will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting, which will be held virtually from 27-30 August. If positive, we believe this data may be truly transformational for the company and we would expect partnership discussions to intensify with some of the global players in the cardiovascular space.

We maintain our valuation of €982m or €36.53 per share. We expect to revisit our valuation following the QUORUM data in August. If positive, our valuation could have a significant uplift. For instance, changing our 20% probability of success (PoS) for the HF programme to 50% (in line with the hypertension PoS) would yield a new valuation for the company of approximately €1.4bn or €52.50 per share.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs +1 646 653 7027 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Carol Werther +1 646 653 7026 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more atwww.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655068/Quantum-Genomics-ALQGC-Potentially-Transformational-Data-in-August