Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Emplicure TO1 (407/21)

At the request of Emplicure AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 19, 2021 Security name: Emplicure TO1 ----------------------------- Short name: EMPLI TO1 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015960588 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227214 ----------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Emplicuire AB through cash corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market between the 12 april 2022 and 27 april 2022, however, the conversion price may amount to a minimum of SEK 0.05 and a maximum of SEK 6.23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 29 April, 2022 - 13 May, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 9 May, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 08-503 01 550.