Dienstag, 13.07.2021
Deutsche Rohstoffagentur mit brisanten Ergebnissen!
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Stuttgart
13.07.21
08:05 Uhr
12,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,83 %
13.07.2021 | 13:31
Magnit announces appointment of e-commerce director

DJ Magnit announces appointment of e-commerce director 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit announces appointment of e-commerce director 
13-Jul-2021 / 14:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
MAGNIT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF 
E-COMMERCE DIRECTOR 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (July 13, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, announces the appointment of Andrey Lukashevich to the position of E-Commerce Director. 
 
Andrey will be responsible for shaping the strategy and executing the roll-out of digital sales channels, establishing 
and developing the e-commerce infrastructure, and ensuring the e-commerce business achieves its key financial targets. 
 
Andrey Lukashevich successfully held managerial positions in web services development companies. From 2015 to 2018, he 
was first the Managing Director and then the CEO of Delivery Club, where, during his tenure, Andrey increased the size 
of the business of the company several times and developed own delivery business direction. In 2017, he was included in 
the ranking "Young Media Managers of Russia Rating" in the "Web Service CEO" category. In April 2018, Andrey headed the 
Mail.Ru Foodtech Ventures, a division created specifically for investments in online sales and food delivery projects. 
In early 2019, he became the CEO of Vezet taxi aggregator, where he occupied this position till the deal with Yandex. 
 
 « 
 
Andrey 
Lukashevich 
 
Magnit's 
E-Commerce 
Director     "Magnit has the necessary potential and resources to become the leader in many e-commerce segments. I 
         am confident that in the nearest future, we will lead the trend for online shopping." 
 
 
»

Magnit is currently developing several online delivery projects, both in-house and with partners. As of the end of Q1 2021, its e-commerce services covered over 1,300 Company's stores in 58 regions and 94 cities. Moreover, around 60% of revenue from online projects is generated outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. Magnit delivers around 9,500 orders a day. The average ticket of the Company's own delivery service is around RUB 1,400, which is almost 3.8 times higher than in brick-and-mortar stores (Rub 372 in Q1 2021). In 2021, the Company plans to expand its online delivery by adding at least 1,500 convenience, drogerie, and large-format stores in more than 50 Russian regions. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  117105 
EQS News ID:  1218349 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2021 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.