DJ Magnit announces appointment of e-commerce director

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces appointment of e-commerce director 13-Jul-2021 / 14:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAGNIT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF E-COMMERCE DIRECTOR Krasnodar, Russia (July 13, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the appointment of Andrey Lukashevich to the position of E-Commerce Director. Andrey will be responsible for shaping the strategy and executing the roll-out of digital sales channels, establishing and developing the e-commerce infrastructure, and ensuring the e-commerce business achieves its key financial targets. Andrey Lukashevich successfully held managerial positions in web services development companies. From 2015 to 2018, he was first the Managing Director and then the CEO of Delivery Club, where, during his tenure, Andrey increased the size of the business of the company several times and developed own delivery business direction. In 2017, he was included in the ranking "Young Media Managers of Russia Rating" in the "Web Service CEO" category. In April 2018, Andrey headed the Mail.Ru Foodtech Ventures, a division created specifically for investments in online sales and food delivery projects. In early 2019, he became the CEO of Vezet taxi aggregator, where he occupied this position till the deal with Yandex. « Andrey Lukashevich Magnit's E-Commerce Director "Magnit has the necessary potential and resources to become the leader in many e-commerce segments. I am confident that in the nearest future, we will lead the trend for online shopping." »

Magnit is currently developing several online delivery projects, both in-house and with partners. As of the end of Q1 2021, its e-commerce services covered over 1,300 Company's stores in 58 regions and 94 cities. Moreover, around 60% of revenue from online projects is generated outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. Magnit delivers around 9,500 orders a day. The average ticket of the Company's own delivery service is around RUB 1,400, which is almost 3.8 times higher than in brick-and-mortar stores (Rub 372 in Q1 2021). In 2021, the Company plans to expand its online delivery by adding at least 1,500 convenience, drogerie, and large-format stores in more than 50 Russian regions.

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 117105 EQS News ID: 1218349 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218349&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2021 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)