- (PLX AI) - Goldman Sachs Q2 revenue USD 15,390 million vs. estimate USD 12,200 million.
- • Q2 net income USD 5,490 million vs. estimate USD 3,440 million
- • Q2 EPS USD 15.02 vs. estimate USD 9.98
- • Strong overall firm performance continued in the second quarter as results reflected the second highest quarterly net revenues
- • Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (ROE)1 was 23.7% for the second quarter of 2021 and 27.3% for the first half of 2021
- • Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTE)1 was 25.1% for the second quarter of 2021 and 28.9% for the first half of 2021
