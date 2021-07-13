Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoffagentur mit brisanten Ergebnissen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 Ticker-Symbol: MLT 
München
13.07.21
08:03 Uhr
26,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,54027,20015:23
PR Newswire
13.07.2021 | 13:45
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycronic receives order for an FPS 6100 Evo

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an FPS 6100 Evo from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 3-5 million and delivery of the system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

FPS 6100 Evo is a mask writer for the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application. Within the multi-purpose segment, uses of photomasks include applications for electronic packaging, touch-screens and MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems).

"The FPS series is well-established within the multi-purpose segment and it is gratifying that the customer, already a user of our FPS system, is now choosing to install an additional system," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic also provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks for display manufacturing, such as TVs, smartphones and tablets and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 709 844 282, e-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com
Sven ChetkovichDirector Investor RelationsTel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-fps-6100-evo,c3384258

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3384258/1444448.pdf

PDF

MYCRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.