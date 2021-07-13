STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an FPS 6100 Evo from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 3-5 million and delivery of the system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

FPS 6100 Evo is a mask writer for the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application. Within the multi-purpose segment, uses of photomasks include applications for electronic packaging, touch-screens and MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems).

"The FPS series is well-established within the multi-purpose segment and it is gratifying that the customer, already a user of our FPS system, is now choosing to install an additional system," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic also provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks for display manufacturing, such as TVs, smartphones and tablets and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson

Sr VP Pattern Generators

Tel: +46 709 844 282, e-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven ChetkovichDirector Investor RelationsTel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-an-fps-6100-evo,c3384258

The following files are available for download: