Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech and Manhattan BioSolutions Announce Promising Prelim/Preclinical Results in BCG-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Research Collaboration

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome difficult-to-treat cancers and viral infections, and its collaboration partner, Manhattan BioSolutions (together, the "Partners"), are pleased to announce promising new preliminary preclinical results for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate now progressing under joint development by the Partners.

Under a research collaboration agreement signed in 2020, Nascent Biotech and Manhattan BioSolutions partnered to discover and develop a safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccination platform based on modifying licensed BCG vaccine technology originally developed for Tuberculosis ("TB"), but with broader utility in protecting against infection from other types of viruses, some of which may have the potential to cause major outbreaks in humans. The vaccine candidate currently in development is based on genetically engineered BCG bacteria, which have been modified by the addition of SARS-CoV-2 protein fragments. Next-generation vaccine candidates, each representing a different combination of a receptor binding domain ("RBD") fragment of a spike protein ("S") and a conserved nucleocapsid ("N") antigen, have been successfully constructed and validated for the expression of viral protein fragments in the BCG bacteria.

In a preclinical murine model, a single subcutaneous immunization of synthetic BCG-S generated cellular immune responses in BALB/c mice. T-cells from splenocytes isolated from BCG-S-immunized mice showed statistically significant antigen-specific IFN-γ secretion, according to direct Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSpot ("ELISpot") T-cell analysis.

Based on this promising preliminary data, additional experiments are underway to better understand protective efficacy and other characteristics of the related immune response that follows immunization with the most promising BCG-vectored vaccine candidate demonstrated in mouse models.

Dr. Boris Shor, CEO of Manhattan BioSolutions, commented: "We successfully generated a versatile 'plug-and-play' BCG system that allows the expression of a large set of rationally selected SARS-CoV-2 polypeptide fragments previously identified to be immunogenic in a substantial study population. Current vaccine efforts are primarily focused on generation of humoral responses to vaccines. Our BCG-vectored vaccine candidates are designed to generate safe T-cell immunity against SARS-CoV-2, and these initial results are highly encouraging."

Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent Biotech, added: 'Published evidence suggests that BCG vaccination is safe and might be associated with a decrease in the incidence of sickness during the COVID-19 pandemic, and lower incidence of extreme fatigue. Through grant funding and additional investments, we are making progress toward building a Viral Infection business platform and providing meaningful treatment for patients. We continue to be excited about our partnership with Manhattan BioSolutions, and we look forward to working together to deliver innovative therapies with the power to improve patient outcomes."

About Manhattan BioSolutions

Manhattan BioSolutions, Inc is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the development of immunotherapies that target microbial recognition and inflammatory signaling pathways for the treatment of metastatic cancers and immune-mediated diseases. Manhattan BioSolutions leverages two therapeutic modalities for drug discovery: synthetic microbes - genetically engineered living drugs and monoclonal antibodies against innate immune sensors that recognize pathogens or endogenous "danger signals" released as a result of tissue injury or inflammation.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections helping millions of people worldwide. Its products are not commercially available. Our lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that will be studied in Phase I clinical trial later this year for the treatment of Brain Cancer. Development for PTB as a treatment for COVID-19 has been initiated. For more information, visit www.nascentbiotech.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Sean Carrick

President | CEO

Nascent Biotech, Inc.

772.713.0541 Cell

sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

SOURCE: Nascent Biotech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655179/Nascent-Biotech-and-Manhattan-BioSolutions-Announce-Promising-PrelimPreclinical-Results-in-BCG-Based-COVID-19-Vaccine-Research-Collaboration