FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems today announces a partnership with UBS Execution Hub, a global, cross-product outsourced execution platform for asset managers and hedge funds. The platform leverages FlexTrade's core multi-asset order management technology (FlexOMS), enabled by its open architecture and comprehensive compliance reporting.

What was once seen as a niche trend, outsourced trading desks have helped money managers to reduce costs in a market of rising volumes and evolving regulatory requirements. UBS Execution Hub provides an improved execution service by leveraging FlexTrade's open technology stack together with UBS Execution Hub's proprietary automation technology to route orders to the best liquidity provider. By outsourcing trading operations to UBS Execution Hub, clients can reduce complexity and improve cost efficiency without compromising execution quality.

Chris Blackburn, Chief Operating Officer at UBS Execution Hub, said:

"We are excited to partner with FlexTrade so UBS Execution Hub can provide a comprehensive outsourced execution solution, leveraging our longstanding buy-side execution experience and extensive cross asset liquidity network for the benefit our clients."

"Combining our own market-leading technology alongside FlexTrade's track record with buy side trading desks provides the foundation to extend our global outsourced execution offering to additional client segments."

Rajiv Kedia, Principal Associate Founder and Global Head of Sell-Side Trading Solutions at FlexTrade Systems added:

"We are delighted to partner with UBS, as they build out Execution Hub, their cross-asset, global outsourced dealing platform. With a long history of providing best-in-class technology to the buy- and sell-side, FlexTrade is well positioned to offer our order/execution management technology to power outsourced dealing desks. Our partnership with UBS truly embraces our unique capabilities in terms of throughput, automation, and open architecture, ensuring UBS Execution Hub offers a premier, cross-asset, global service to their clients."

About FlexTrade Systems

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world's first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About UBS Group AG

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

