Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, President of the World Boxing Association, to its Advisory Board.

Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, "We are privileged to welcome Gilberto to our Advisory Board and the Lobe family. We all take the maintenance and treatment to improve brain and mental health as a priority. I look forward to working with Gilberto to design programs to improve outcomes of all people suffering from mTBI, PTSD and other mental health issues."

Gilberto Jesús Mendoza is currently the President of the World Boxing Association. Mr. Mendoza began his career as a lawyer and an engineer and has been working with the WBA since 2015. His priority has always been to give opportunities to the most vulnerable regions of the world. He has spent time in close contact with athletes since he was a child and has actively participated in the intention to rescue amateur boxing. Mr. Mendoza is the proud creator of "Un Solo Boxeo" (Only One Boxing), a program that promotes the integration of professional boxing. He also created the Future WBA Champion, a project that has given space to thousands of boxers in their preparation stage for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Mr. Mendoza's goal is the growth and development of boxing, as well as its adaptation to change.

Gilberto Jesús Mendoza stated, "I look forward to joining the team at Lobe Sciences as they are in a very exciting industry focusing on brain and mental health that affects millions of people."

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Philip J Young, CEO

info@lobesciences.com

Tel: (949) 505-5623

