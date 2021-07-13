BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Change in Directorate

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Helen Sinclair as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2022. Ms Sinclair will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Nomination and Management Engagement Committees.

Ms Sinclair has an MA in Economics from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from INSEAD Business School. After working in investment banking Helen spent nearly eight years at 3i plc focussing on management buy-outs and growth capital investments. She later co-founded Matrix Private Equity (now Mobeus Equity Partners) in early 2000. She subsequently became Managing Director of Matrix Private Equity before moving to take on a portfolio of non-executive director roles in 2005. She is currently a non-executive Director of The Income and Growth VCT plc, Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc, Gresham House Strategic plc, North East Finance (Hold Co) Limited, British Smaller Companies VCT plc and WH Ireland Group plc.

The directorships of publicly quoted companies held by Ms Sinclair in the last five years as at the date of this announcement are listed below:

Non-Executive Director The Income and Growth VCT plc

Non-Executive Director and Chairman British Smaller Companies VCT plc

Non-Executive Director Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc

Non-Executive Director and Interim Chairman Gresham House Strategic plc

Non-Executive Director WH Ireland Group plc

Ms Sinclair does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Sinclair.

Ms S Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Date: 13 July 2021