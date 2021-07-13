Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Completion of Refinancing and Deleveraging Transaction

Anglian Water Services Financing plc ("AWSF") and Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc ("AWOF")

COMPLETION OF THE REFINANCING AND DELEVERAGING TRANSACTION

AWSF and AWOF (together, the "Issuers"), further to the announcement on 21 June 2021, are pleased to confirm that the implementation of the new financing structure and proposed deleveraging at Anglian Water Services Limited was completed today. This follows the completion of the £300m sustainability linked bond and drawings under committed loan facilities by AWOF. As mentioned previously, this new financing structure enables Anglian Water Services Limited to reduce total gearing in order to maintain its current solid investment grade credit ratings and ensure it has a sustainable and efficient capital structure in the interest of customers and investors, the environment and long-term viability.

Information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, until the release of this announcement.

This announcement is a communication to the market. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.

This announcement has been delivered to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession this announcement may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located and you may not, nor are you authorised to, deliver this announcement to any other person. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

