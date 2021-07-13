EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Stramit Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Stramit Corporation Pty Ltd ("Stramit") to deliver payment and loyalty solutions to their thousands of end business customers.

Stramit is a division of ASX listed Fletcher Building Ltd (Market Cap $5.5B, FY2019 Revenue $7.3B), one of the largest building supply companies in Australasia, supplying products to a national network of businesses and contractors across the industry. EONX will provide Stramit with the SteelCred Program, designed to reward Stramit customers by influencing their spending behavior to help grow Stramit's market share. Customers will earn points from their spending activity that can be redeemable on a wide selection of rewards, products and gift cards via the EONX marketplace.

EONX will receive transaction fees on VISA and MASTERCARD payment processing, and process all marketplace rewards points and transactions on its platform. EONX will also receive a software platform fee of $625,000 including $355,000 payable in the first two years of the contract period and an additional two-year option for a further $270,000.

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen, said "We are proud to be delivering our loyalty and payments technology to the building industry via Stramit, and are excited about the opportunity to help service the dynamic building industry in Australia, which has recently been supported by the Australian Government's 10 Year Infrastructure Program, with a $110 billion investment launched to help build Australia from the COVID-19 pandemic."

EONX will provide further updates on transactional revenue received from this contract in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

