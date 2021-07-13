Experian earned a top score in the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI)

Experian North America, a leading information services company, has earned the distinction as a 2021 "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN.

Experian North America earned a score of 90 out of a possible 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), which is considered the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 200 (the list of the 200 highest grossing law firms in the United States) to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors.

"I am thrilled Experian is being recognized for our ongoing efforts to improve disability inclusion for employees, in our technology and how we support our clients. We realize there is much more work for us to do, and to be done in the world, and we're committed to continuing our focus on inclusion and belonging for all," said Wil Lewis, Experian North America's chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Globally, people with disabilities represent over one billion people. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, and it crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and religion. As part of Experian's ongoing commitment to disability inclusion, the company has an individual who focuses on ensuring its systems, facilities and processes evolve and ultimately exceed regulatory requirements.

"We are so pleased to partner with 319 companies this year on the Disability Equality Index. Part of corporate commitment to disability inclusion is recognizing your stance and using it as an 'aha moment' to drive the business investments needed to scale change. Inclusion and accessibility cuts across the enterprise, from cultural representation in the workforce, to technology acceleration, to incorporating supply chain diversity. These are tangible opportunities that leading companies can leverage to create sustainable impact for their business and brand," said Disability:IN's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jill Houghton.

Experian has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion for its employees and the communities in which it operates and serves. For the third year in a row, the company earned its recertification as a Great Place to Work and is one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and among the top 10 Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation gave Experian North America a perfect score in its Corporate Equality Index for the third year in a row. Experian was also honored as a Comparably Top 50 company for Best Outlook 2021.

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN AreYouIN.

