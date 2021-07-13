DJ Media and Games Invest signs transforming acquisition of Smaato, a leading digital advertising platform, adding on a pro forma FY 2020 basis 51% revenues and 140% EBITDA to its Verve Group

Media and Games Invest signs transforming acquisition of Smaato, a leading digital advertising platform, adding on a pro forma FY 2020 basis 51% revenues and 140% EBITDA to its Verve Group Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) - Smaato Guidance for FY 2021 has a revenue of EUR 39 million with an expected adj. EBITDA of EUR 13 million, which represents an adj. EBITDA margin of 33% - The acquisition of Smaato's programmatic SaaS platform is transformative for MGI's Verve Group adding substantial revenues and EBITDA - Smaato is valued at an Enterprise Value (EV) of EUR 140 million - EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.7x based on 2021 forecast, and 6.8x based on expected results in 2022 - The acquisition will be fully paid in cash July 13, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has successfully entered into an agreement with the current shareholder of Smaato, Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) ("SQI"), to acquire 99.9 percent (which corresponds to all shares of Smaato except for one share) of the shares of Smaato's holding company "Shanghai Yi Qiu Business Management Co., Ltd." (the "Transaction"), following MGI's earlier announcement of its intention to acquire Smaato on June 21, 2021. A call option regarding the remaining 1 share is also agreed and can be executed by MGI earliest from March 31, 2022, and beyond. Smaato, based in San Francisco and Hamburg, operates a leading mobile first digital Advertising Technology Platform. Smaato offers its services to publishers on a software-as-a-service ('SaaS') basis. With expected revenues of EUR 39 million in 2021, which represents app. 20% organic growth versus 2020, and an expected adj. EBITDA1 of EUR 13 million in 2021 (a 33% EBITDA margin), the company is showing a very positive development. Via its platform Smaato reaches over 1.3 billion unique users worldwide every month which will substantially increase the reach of MGI's media segment Verve Group. The parties have agreed to an Enterprise Value of EUR 140 million. Based on the guidance for 2021, this corresponds to an EV/EBITDA multiple2 of 10.7x, based on the guidance for 2022 it would be a multiple of 6.8x. The purchase price will be paid entirely from existing cash resources. The transaction is expected to close within the next two months, providing any regulatory approvals have been obtained. -End of ad-hoc- Explanatory section MGI is pursuing a buy and build strategy within the two fast growing synergetic segments media and games. Within the media segment, under the Verve Group brand, representing 47% of MGI's total revenues in Q1 2021, MGI is building a global transparent vertical omnichannel programmatic SaaS platform covering the entire value chain in the media sector between advertiser and publisher. The media offering is highly synergetic to MGI's games activities which are grouped under gamigo. In addition to organic extensions and growth, MGI is pursuing a clear tick-the-box M&A strategy adding specific competences as well as scale. With well over 10 synergetic acquisitions in the media segment since 2016 MGI has already established a strong, fast and profitably growing position in this segment. The acquisition of Smaato adds a powerful mobile first Supply Side Platform to Verve Group's full-stack suite. The acquisition of Smaato increases the critical mass of MGI's media segment Verve Group substantially by adding further advertisers (demand) and publishers (supply) to its platform. Smaato and Verve Group are highly synergetic, which is expected to lead to cost and efficiency synergies as well as substantial synergies on the revenue side. Moreover, MGI looks forward to exploring options for strategic cooperation with QS Fund, current general partner of SQI and a boutique asset management firm in China, on partnership and investment opportunities to extend the market position of MGI and Smaato in Asia. TRANSACTION OVERVIEW MGI Group Pro Forma Financials Full Year 2020 (audited3) Combined mEUR MGI Group (IFRS) Smaato (IFRS) Pro Forma4 Revenue 140 33 173 adj. EBITDA5 29 8 37 adj. EBITDA Margin 21% 25% 22%

Media Segment "Verve Group" Pro Forma Financials Full Year 2020 (audited3)

Media segment Combined mEUR Smaato (IFRS) Verve Group (IFRS) Pro Forma4 Revenue 65 33 98 adj. EBITDA5 6 8 14 adj. EBITDA Margin 9% 25% 15% - The Transaction is in line with MGI's defined strategy in the media segment, of seeking highly value-accretive

acquisitions which increase its long-term profitability. Smaato's publisher-focused platform (Supply Side Platform

"SSP") will strengthen Verve's omnichannel vertical SaaS platform on the publisher side. - In addition, MGI expects strong geographic synergies. While Smaato and Verve are both strong in North America and

Europe, Smaato will add substantial assets and revenues in the fast-growing Asian digital media market, which will

be further supported by the partnership with QS Fund. - FY 2021 revenue guidance for Smaato are expected revenues of EUR 39 million and an expected adjusted EBITDA of EUR

13 million, which represents a 33 percent adjusted EBITDA margin. - MGI's combined group adj. EBITDA grows on a pro forma FY 2020 basis from EUR 29 million to EUR 37 million following

the Transaction, the media segments adj. EBITDA grows on a pro forma FY 2020 basis from EUR 6 million to EUR 14

million while the EBITDA margin of the media segment increases from 9% to 15%. - Given the strong base of currently 1.3 billion unique monthly users worldwide, as well as the envisaged strong

synergies, we expect stable and further increasing cash flows by adding further advertisers and publishers to our

media platform. During the course of post-acquisition integration further cost and revenue synergies may be

realized. - The Enterprise Value (EV) of EUR 140 million for Smaato represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.7x based on the

EBITDA-Guidance for FY 2021. Based on growth expectations for 2022, which includes realization of substantial

synergies with Verve Group, the EV/EBITDA multiple is expected to be at 6.8x. The Transaction is immediately

value-accretive for the MGI shareholders based on this multiple combined with an expected increase of Earnings per

share (EPS). - Post-transaction, net leverage6 of MGI will be within the net leverage target ratio of 2-3x adj. EBITDA. - The purchase price will be fully paid in cash at closing. 10 % of the purchase price will be deposited in an escrow

account.

Smaato's Digital Advertising Technology Platform is a cloud-based ad server and monetization solution, all in one, for publishers. Publishers are benefiting from the Smaato platform which allows publishers to create custom-tailored user experience and generate better revenue with ads in apps. Founded in 2005, Smaato is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional offices in Hamburg, New York, Shanghai, Pune, Hyderabad, Beijing and Singapore and has app. 150 employees.

Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) and its general partner Shenzhen QS Funds Management Co., Ltd. acquired Smaato from its founders and early investors in 2016. Since then, Smaato has invested in further building and optimizing its platform, and organically growing the company. Managed by the general partner Shenzhen QS Funds Management Co., Ltd. ("QS Fund"), SQI and its affiliates focus on investment in the digital marketing industry. Founded in 2014, QS Fund is an innovative private equity fund manager. Its core members have rich experience in capital markets and are committed to the acquisition and integration of high-quality assets worldwide. QS Fund has accumulated a wealth of customer resources in digital media and has established strong collaborative relationships with the relevant market leaders in China. QS Fund also manages investment funds for Chinese insurance companies.

Remco Westermann, CEO Media and Games Invest SE

"This transaction is another important acquisition for MGI and our fourth acquisition this year. After we already doubled revenues (+94%) of MGI's media segment Verve in Q1 2021, Smaato will now on top of this on a FY 2020 pro forma basis add 51% revenues and 140% EBITDA compared to stand-alone numbers of Verve in FY 2020. We expect that this transaction will transform Verve to becoming one of the leading ad-tech players in the open internet worldwide. The envisaged cost and revenue synergies between Smaato and Verve Group, as well as technical innovations and further invest in growth are to ensure the continuance of further strong growth of our media segment. This acquisition is also adding critical mass to our platform by adding a substantial number of strong publishers. It is a transformative transaction for MGI's Verve Group with targeted stable and long-term EBITDA contributions." Notes Note 1) Smaato adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for one-time legal and advisory cost Note 2) EV/EBITDA multiple: Enterprise value of EUR 140m divided by Smaato's expected adjusted EBITDA for the relevant period Note 3) Based on audited IFRS statements of Smaato and MGI; please note pro forma statements have not been audited. The numbers added up shall not constitute, and shall not deemed to be, a guarantee of future developments of the business or combined financials. Hence, the actual future financial figures of the combined businesses may significantly deviate from

