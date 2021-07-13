Delphix Appoints Tammi Warfield as Senior Vice President of Customer Success

Microsoft and BMC Veteran Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience in Enterprise SaaS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the industry leading data company for DevOps, today announced the appointment of Tammi Warfield as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Based in Houston, Texas, Warfield will be responsible for the Delphix Customer Success and Technical Support organizations globally with a focus on scaling those teams for Delphix's next level of growth.



"Tammi's unique ability to develop and refine customer success strategy while leading field execution will play a critical role in helping us scale quickly to match our incredible growth," said Alex Hesterberg, Chief Customer Officer at Delphix. "In addition to her immense experience in customer success, Tammi's dynamic leadership style and her passion for mentoring employees make us very excited to welcome her to the Delphix team."

Warfield brings 20+ years of experience building and leading energized, results-oriented teams and business groups. She joins from Microsoft, where she was the Vice President for the Customer Success Business Applications Solution Area, driving product and support consumption across the company's enterprise business. Her specializations include customer success, sales, pre-sales, technical consulting/architecture, and enablement. Prior to Microsoft, Warfield served as Vice President, Global Customer Success at BMC Software.

"Customer success at its core is about accelerating adoption and realizing business value. I believe we have a duty to help our customers solve their business problems. The team at Delphix already works with several leading brands to solve some of their most complex data management problems. I'm excited to join them and Delphix's leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth," said Warfield.

Warfield becomes the latest in a series of impressive appointments for Delphix, following the news that HashiCorp CEO, David McJannett, joined its Board of Directorsand Steve Barrett joined as Senior Vice President of International Operations.

Earlier this year, the company also announced its annual growth rate grew by over 85%for the fiscal year ending January 2021 compared to the prior year, pushing it into non-GAAP profitability. Delphix also achieved a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89 during the fiscal year ending January 2021. Its customers now include 24 of the Fortune 100 companies, seven of the top 10 banks in North America, five of the top 10 telcos in the world, and over 60 insurance and health insurance providers.

